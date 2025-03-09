Jordy Bahl, Newcomers Shine in Home Debut as Nebraska Softball Sweeps Doubleheader
It was a home debut worth waiting for when Jordy Bahl played in front of Nebraska fans at Bowlin Stadium for the first time Saturday afternoon against Northern Iowa and Northern Colorado.
The Huskers won both games via the mercy rule beating the Panthers 14-1 and the Bears 12-4.
Bahl appeared in the circle during both games getting the start against UNI and closing against UNC. She only allowed one hit across five scoreless frames and struck out seven.
The Papillion-native also homered in his first at-bat of the day. She finished the afternoon 4-for-6 with five runs batted in.
“The Husker fans showed out today, there were a lot of people here, so it was definitely fun to be able to play in front of them,” Bahl said. “… It was a really special day for our team for sure.”
Game One
The No. 20 Nebraska Huskers (16-6) put together a dominant offensive performance, scoring in all four innings and racking up 12 hits, including four doubles and three home runs.
The Huskers' 14-run outburst marked their 12th game this season with double-digit runs and their 12th run-rule victory.
Bahl, Samantha Bland, Olivia DiNardo, and Hannah Camenzind each recorded two hits. Bahl, Bland, and Abbie Squier all went deep, with Bahl finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, and two RBIs. Bland went 2-for-3, driving in two, while Camenzind also went 2-for-3 and led the team with three RBIs. Squier matched that total with three RBIs of her own.
In the circle, Bahl (9-3) earned the win after tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing only one hit. Emmerson Cope allowed one run in one inning of relief before Caitlin Olensky struck out two in a perfect fifth to put the exclamation point on the win.
- Nebraska has notched seven innings this year with at least seven runs.
- Nebraska scored 14 runs, which marked the 12th time in 22 games the Huskers have scored 10 or more runs.
- Nebraska posted its 12th run-rule victory in the season’s first 22 games.
- The Huskers have hit at least one home run in each of their 16 victories this year.
- Hannah Camenzind tied her career high with three RBIs.
Game Two
The Huskers stumbled out of the gate against Northern Colorado but were able to overcome the an early 4-2 deficit to win 12-4, marking their 13th run-rule win of the season and the 13th time NU has scored double-digit runs through the season’s first 23 games.
“This last game wasn’t always pretty, but as the saying goes, you’ll take gritty over pretty,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said.
Ava Kuszak, Bahl and DiNardo each had two hits against Northern Colorado. Kuszak was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Bahl finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and DiNardo went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.
Kylee Magee command struggles showed up early when the Bears loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs. She escaped the jam unscathed but that wasn't the case in the third inning, when Magee exited the game with the bases full once again and nobody out.
Hannah Camenzind, who earned the win, entered in relief, and two Husker errors later, combined with a pair of run-scoring hits, put Northern Colorado ahead 4-2.
“We had some miscues, and we gave them some extra outs, but the fact that we didn’t crack (was positive); we bent but didn’t break,” Revelle said. “We didn’t tie it right away, but we came right back and made some noise. I think that’s the testament of a good offense.”
Bahl closed out the game with two perfect innings.
- Lauren Camenzind hit her first home run as a Husker.
- The Huskers have scored 10+ runs in 13 games this season and have earned 13 run-rule victories through 23 games.
- NU only required 10 innings to grab its two victories on Saturday, and it scored in nine of the 10 innings.
Nebraska is set for two games on Sunday, facing Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. CDT and South Dakota State at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Both matchups will stream on B1G+ and air on the Huskers Radio Network.
