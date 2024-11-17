After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Loses First Game Of The Season To Saint Mary's
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow discuss Nebraska's first loss of 2024-25.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow discuss Nebraska's first loss of 2024-25.
For more content like this and support an independent podcast, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club | And don’t forget to subscribe to theI-80 Club YouTube channel!
Watch the episode above!
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Heartbreak and Getting Shafted in L.A.
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska at USC
MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin
MORE: Stukenholtz: In the End, Huskers Remain Lost and Numb
MORE: The Stretch Big: Early Season Nebrasketball Thoughts & Saint Mary's Preview
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published