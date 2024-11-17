All Huskers

Husker Doc Talk: Heartbreak and Getting Shafted in L.A.

Travis and Dr. Rob dive into the Nebraska football's loss to USC, the upcoming game against Wisconsin, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's debut and more.

Husker Doc Talk

Husker Doc Talk Podcast : Episode 34 : Nebraska loses to USC!!
Husker Doc Talk Podcast : Episode 34 : Nebraska loses to USC!! / Doc Talk Sports
In this story:

Nebraska's trip to Los Angeles ended in heartbreak, falling to USC 28-20 in a nail-biter. But did the officials miss a game-changing call on the final play? Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka break down the controversial no-call for pass interference and how it impacted the outcome.

The conversation doesn’t stop there. Should the Huskers have run the ball more against the Trojans after logging only 25 rushing attempts? And how did Dana Holgorsen fare in his debut as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator?

With bowl eligibility still hanging in the balance and two games left—Wisconsin on Saturday and Iowa on Black Friday—there’s no shortage of drama as the Huskers fight to extend their season. Don’t miss this week’s deep dive into the state of Nebraska football!

MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska at USC

MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin

MORE: Stukenholtz: In the End, Huskers Remain Lost and Numb

MORE: The Stretch Big: Early Season Nebrasketball Thoughts & Saint Mary's Preview

MORE: Tad Stryker: Losing in the Trenches

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Husker Doc Talk
HUSKER DOC TALK

Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media. Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media. 

Home/Football