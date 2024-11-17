Husker Doc Talk: Heartbreak and Getting Shafted in L.A.
Nebraska's trip to Los Angeles ended in heartbreak, falling to USC 28-20 in a nail-biter. But did the officials miss a game-changing call on the final play? Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka break down the controversial no-call for pass interference and how it impacted the outcome.
The conversation doesn’t stop there. Should the Huskers have run the ball more against the Trojans after logging only 25 rushing attempts? And how did Dana Holgorsen fare in his debut as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator?
With bowl eligibility still hanging in the balance and two games left—Wisconsin on Saturday and Iowa on Black Friday—there’s no shortage of drama as the Huskers fight to extend their season. Don’t miss this week’s deep dive into the state of Nebraska football!
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska at USC
MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Home Favorite Against Wisconsin
MORE: Stukenholtz: In the End, Huskers Remain Lost and Numb
MORE: The Stretch Big: Early Season Nebrasketball Thoughts & Saint Mary's Preview
MORE: Tad Stryker: Losing in the Trenches
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.