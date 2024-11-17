Analytics Review: Nebraska Football at USC

Most one score losses in:

1 season: Nebraska, 2021, 8

2 seasons: Nebraska, 2021-22, 13

3 seasons: Nebraska, 2021-23, 18

4 seasons: Nebraska, 2021-24, 22

5 seasons: Nebraska, 2020-24, 25

6 seasons: Nebraska, 2018-23, 30

7 seasons: Nebraska, 2018-24, 34