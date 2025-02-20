After Nebrasketball: Penn State Dominates Nebraska Men's Basketball
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry react to the debacle in State College.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry react to the debacle in State College. How much does this impact Nebraska's NCAA Tournament hopes? Is this indicative of how the rest of the regular season will go? And can a healthy Berke Buyuktuncel change the issues for the Big Red?
Watch the postgame show below!
