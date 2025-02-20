All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Embarrassed at Last-Place Penn State

The Huskers fall at State College to a Nittany Lions team that had lost seven straight and is at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference standings.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 19, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) attempts to tip the ball into the basket during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Bryce Jordan Center.
Feb 19, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) attempts to tip the ball into the basket during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Bryce Jordan Center. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
There is no good way to put to put this, but that was a bad loss for Nebraska men's basketball.

Penn State beat Nebraska in University Park on Wednesday, 89-72. The Nittany Lions improve to 14-13 on the year and 4-12 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 17-10 overall and 7-9 in the league.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) chases after the loose ball.
Feb 19, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) chases after the loose ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The result snaps a seven-game losing streak for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in last place in the conference.

Penn State led from the first possession, getting an offensive rebound that turned into two points. The Nittany Lions put together a 14-2 run to start the game as Nebraska never threatened.

The Huskers shot 51.9% for the game, including 7-of-21 from 3. The Nittany Lions made 60.% of their shots, making 8-of-23 from deep.

Penn State Nittany Lions guard D'Marco Dunn (2) defends as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) looks on.
Feb 19, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard D'Marco Dunn (2) defends as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) looks to move the ball down the court during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Connor Essegian had a game-high 20 points off the bench, going 4-for-9 on 3s. Andrew Morgan (18) and Brice Williams (17) also scored in double figures.

Six Nittany Lions scored between 10 and 19 points.

Nebraska returns home Monday to host Michigan. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST on FS1.

