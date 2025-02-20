Nebraska Men's Basketball Embarrassed at Last-Place Penn State
There is no good way to put to put this, but that was a bad loss for Nebraska men's basketball.
Penn State beat Nebraska in University Park on Wednesday, 89-72. The Nittany Lions improve to 14-13 on the year and 4-12 in the Big Ten Conference while the Huskers fall to 17-10 overall and 7-9 in the league.
The result snaps a seven-game losing streak for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are in last place in the conference.
Penn State led from the first possession, getting an offensive rebound that turned into two points. The Nittany Lions put together a 14-2 run to start the game as Nebraska never threatened.
The Huskers shot 51.9% for the game, including 7-of-21 from 3. The Nittany Lions made 60.% of their shots, making 8-of-23 from deep.
Connor Essegian had a game-high 20 points off the bench, going 4-for-9 on 3s. Andrew Morgan (18) and Brice Williams (17) also scored in double figures.
Six Nittany Lions scored between 10 and 19 points.
Nebraska returns home Monday to host Michigan. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST on FS1.
