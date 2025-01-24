Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan and Purdue Highlight a Loaded Slate
We are in the thick of conference play in Big Ten country. Every game has meaning at this point in the season as teams strive for better NCAA Tournament placement.
This weekend gives us only one ranked matchup, but plenty of intriguing games that have real implications on the tournament hopes of each of these teams.
Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend
No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 21 Michigan (Friday, 8:00 p.m. EST)
The Michigan Wolverines head to Mackey Arena on Friday night to face the Purdue Boilermakers in a pivotal Big Ten matchup. Both teams have been surging in conference play, making this clash a must-watch as the race for the Big Ten title heats up.
Purdue boasts an impressive 9-1 record at home, making Mackey Arena one of the toughest venues in college basketball. Michigan, however, has been equally impressive in conference play, holding a 6-1 mark in the Big Ten and showing a knack for minimizing turnovers—a key factor in their success.
The Wolverines come into this game on a high note after an 80-76 overtime victory against Northwestern, powered by Vladislav Goldin’s 31-point performance.
Purdue, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith, has been a well-rounded team. The Boilermakers’ ability to generate offense and lock down defensively has made them one of the most formidable teams in the conference.
Additionally, Purdue’s 76.9 points per game could test Michigan’s defense, which has been solid but not invulnerable, surrendering 69.4 points per game.
With both teams vying for a top spot in the Big Ten standings, this matchup carries significant implications. Can Michigan keep its strong conference record intact, or will Purdue’s home-court dominance prevail? Either way, Friday night promises an intense showdown in West Lafayette.
No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EST)
This game is very important for both of these teams, but Nebraska is desperate for a win as much as any team in the country.
The Huskers have lost five games in a row and are absolutely reeling after their 12-2 start made it look like this was going to be a promising season. They are 2-6 in conference play and are in serious danger of falling out of NCAA Tournament projections for good. A sixth straight loss might be the nail in the coffin for Nebraska's season.
On the other side, Wisconsin had been on a roll until it's most recent game against UCLA. Since losing to Illinois in December, the Badgers had won seven games in a row and were one of the hottest teams in the country. The road loss to the Bruins was a hearbreaker, but this team still has a lot of confidence
Brice Williams has been trying his best to will Nebraska to a victory, but he hasn't been able to do it. The Huskers are going to be relying on him to carry the scoring weight again in this difficult matchup with Wisconsin, a team that can score the ball at a high level.
The Huskers will specifically need to contain John Tonje. The senior guard is averaging 17.5 points per game this season. Additionally, John Blackwell is averaging 16.4 points per game. Nebraska needs to try to force somebody else to beat them. They cannot afford to let the Badgers' backcourt go off in this game.
When this game ends, Nebraska will either have a renewed sense of confidence in their ability to finish the season strong, or they will sink deeper into what feels like a bottomless pit.
Indiana vs. Maryland (Sunday 12:00 p.m. EST)
The Hoosiers and Terrapins square off in a crucial Big Ten matchup on Sunday in Assembly Hall. With both teams sitting at 5-4 in conference play and fighting to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resumes, this game carries significant weight for their postseason hopes.
Indiana comes in led by their star big man, Oumar Ballo, who has been a dominant presence on both ends of the floor. Ballo is averaging 14.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while protecting the rim with 1.7 blocks per contest. His ability to control the paint has been the cornerstone of Indiana’s success this season.
Maryland counters with their own standout big man, Derik Queen. Queen has been a consistent force for the Terrapins, averaging 15.6 points and eight rebounds per game. Queen will look to challenge Ballo in what promises to be an intriguing battle in the post.
Both teams are looking to rebound from inconsistent stretches in conference play and solidify their spots in the upper half of the Big Ten standings. Indiana’s home-court advantage in Assembly Hall could play a significant role, as the Hoosiers have thrived in front of their passionate fans. However, Maryland has the firepower and experience to pose a serious challenge.
The matchup between Ballo and Queen will likely decide the game, but supporting cast contributions could prove pivotal in such a tight contest. With so much on the line, expect an intense and physical battle in Bloomington on Sunday afternoon.
MORE: Nebraska Softball to Play Nationally Televised Game on MLB Network
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: What Happens Next?
MORE: Calvin Jones, Former Nebraska Running Back, Dies at 54
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Tackle Ty Robinson Listed on Mel Kiper's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board
MORE: 2026 Offensive Lineman Jalayne Miller Discusses Husker Offer
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.