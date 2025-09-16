Braden Frager Talks Growth Out of Redshirt Year, Excitement for 2025-26
The road to wearing the Nebraska uniform has been a long one for Lincoln native Braden Frager. However, patience has only made the dream sweeter. After a year on the sidelines as a redshirt, the 6-foot-7 forward finally stepped up to the microphone on Monday. He was there to talk about his journey and the excitement of playing for the program he’s admired since childhood.
For Frager, this isn’t just basketball. It’s about living out a dream he’s carried since the days of sitting in the stands at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Now, as Nebraska basketball prepares for another competitive season under coach Fred Hoiberg, the redshirt freshman is eager to prove himself.
Braden Frager on Staying Humble
When asked about his mindset heading into his first season, Frager showed maturity beyond his 18 years.
"I kind of just have to think I haven't proved anything yet," he said. "So I haven't gone out there and put on the jersey and done anything for this team yet. So I'm kind of just waiting to get my opportunity and keep myself humble."
That approach has impressed his coaches, who view consistency as the most important step in his development. Hoiberg made it clear that Frager’s age is part of the equation.
"For him, the biggest thing is consistency. He's 18 years old. I think sometimes you forget that. He came in as a 17-year-old freshman," Hoiberg said. The staff even considered burning his redshirt last season, but chose not to once a winning streak took shape.
Growing up in Lincoln, Frager has always been close to the Huskers. He played three standout years at Lincoln Southwest High School. That's where he averaged 18.3 points and 7 rebounds per game his senior season, including a record-breaking 39-point explosion at Kearney. Ranked as a three-star recruit by On3, 247Sports, and Rivals, he chose Nebraska over offers from Creighton and Iowa State.
Growth During the Redshirt Year
Now, he’s ready to live out the dream he’s held for so long. "It means everything," Frager said. "I can't wait to get out there and play for Nebraska. I've grown up a Nebraska fan. Came to every home game for Nebraska. So it's just a dream come true to finally go out there and play for this team."
Though he didn’t play last season, Frager sees the redshirt year as a blessing. He spent that time improving his body, sharpening his skills, and developing his mental approach to the game. "I just feel like my overall every aspect of my game, I feel like I've just become a much better player, physical, and I really think I took a big step in my shooting this year," he explained.
