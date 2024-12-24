Brice Williams Scores Career High to Lead Nebrasketball Past Hawai'i
Another big night from Brice Williams has Nebrasketball headed to the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.
Nebraska topped host Hawai'i 69-55 Monday night in Honolulu. The Huskers improve to 9-2 while the Rainbow Warriors drop to 7-4.
Brice Williams scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Big Red. Not far behind, Juwan Garry added 21 points on an effecient 8-of-10 shooting.
As a team, Nebraska shot 47.3% for the game, holding Hawai'i to 42.6%. The Huskers made 7-of-17 3s while the Rainbow Warriors got 5-of-20 from deep to go down.
Nebraska will take on Oregon State in the championship game on Christmas Day. The Beavers had to beat Charleston (74-65) and Oakland (80-74, OT) to get to the final. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Nebraska picked up its first win at Hawai’i since 1976, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Rainbow Warriors. NU is now 3-7 all-time against Hawai’i with all 10 games in Honolulu.
- Nebraska will play in its first MTE title game since the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic.
- Brice Williams tied his career high with 32 points, matching his career high against UAB on March 4, 2023 when he was t Charlotte. His previous Nebraska high was 30 points against Indiana on Dec. 13. Williams now has two 30-point games this season and five for his career.
- Juwan Gary finished with a season-high 21 points, topping his previous best of 19 vs. FDU. It marked his fourth career 20-point game.
- Nebraska improves to 2-1 in true road games on the season with both wins coming by double figures.
- Nebraska’s 15-0 run in the first half was the Huskers’ 10th double figure run of the season
- Nebraska held Hawaii to a season-low 55 points, as its previous low was 67 vs. Hawai’I Pacific on Nov. 26
- Nebraska had two players score 20+ points for the second time this year and first time since Nov. 27 against South Dakota.
