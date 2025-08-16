Former Husker Jaz Shelley Named NBL1 South MVP
After three seasons with Nebraska, former Huskers guard Jaz Shelley returned home to Australia in 2024 where Geelong United warmly welcomed her. The season proved to be a perfect fit, as Shelley was named the Most Valuable Player of Australia’s NB1 South league.
Through 24 games, Geelong United's opponents have not found an answer for Shelley, falling short time and again against her team. Shelley has averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Her consistent play has helped lead the undefeated Geelong United to Saturday's NBL1 South championship game against the Knox Raiders.
Geelong United’s success is reminiscent of Shelley’s days at Nebraska, where she made her mark as one of the program’s all-time greats. As a Husker, she earned multiple All-Big Ten honors, including First-Team recognition in 2023, while leading Nebraska to the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game and setting school and tournament records in points, assists and three-pointers.
One of the highlights of her senior season was a comeback win and major upset over star Caitlin Clark and Iowa, with Shelley playing a key role in Nebraska erasing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. She remains the only Husker in history to record two career triple-doubles and finished top five all-time at Nebraska in both assists and three-pointers made.
Shelley's dominance at Nebraska led the Phoenix Mercury to select her with the 29th pick in the third round of the historic 2024 WNBA draft. It was another milestone moment, as she became the first Husker graduate picked in the WNBA Draft since 2014.
Unfortunately, due to a league-wide issue with severely limited roster spots, Shelley didn’t make the team. WNBA teams have just 12 roster spots each, compared to 15 per team in the NBA. The NBA also has the G-League to support player development, which adds three more spots per team for players who can move back and forth between the NBA and G-League, making a total of 18 roster spots. In addition, the NBA has 30 teams, more than double the WNBA’s 13, with expansion expected by 2030.
Shelley missing the team wasn’t simply because she wasn’t good enough. It’s not uncommon for even first-round picks to get cut in the WNBA. The reality is, if the WNBA had the same structure and support as the NBA, there’s a good chance Shelley would have found a spot, whether with the Mercury or another team. Since that’s not the case, she returned to play at one of the highest levels of basketball in her home country.
There are no tears, though, as Shelley leaves her mark wherever she plays. Being named NBL1 South MVP shows the league recognizes her dedication and talent. Whether her future takes her back to the WNBA or another league, Shelley will continue to lead and make an impact on the game, making Husker fans proud wherever she goes.
