Former Husker Maggie Mendelson to Play for Penn State Women’s Basketball
Maggie Mendelson isn't done with the game of basketball.
The Penn State Nittany Lions announced this week that Mendelson would be joining the basketball team. That's on top of her duties on the reigning national champion volleyball squad.
Nebraska Two-Sport Sensation Maggie Mendelson's Championship Quest
Mendelson's playing ability on the court seems like a complete circle. Hailing from Ogden, Utah, she was a blue-chip prospect in both volleyball and basketball. She initially signed with Nebraska after reclassifying in 2022 as a phenomenon who played both sports as a true freshman.
On the basketball court, she appeared in 22 games for the Huskers, averaging 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds. She made her first appearance in December 2022-23, following the end of the volleyball season.
By her second year, Maggie dedicated every moment to volleyball. Jump ahead to 2024: since she joined Penn State, Mendelson has created waves. She started 36 of 37 matches, appearing in 127 sets, 242 kills at a .305 hitting percentage, and 146 blocks.
And now, she's coming back to basketball. At 6-foot-5, she's a legitimate threat on both ends of the floor.
Why Does Maggie Mendelson Making Hoops Move to Penn State Matter?
Why is this so groundbreaking? Penn State hasn't had a dual-sport female student-athlete since Mac Hippenhammer, who played baseball and football during 2018–19.
Head coach Carolyn Kieger was beaming from ear to ear: "Her versatility, competitive spirit, and championship mindset—sharpened at the highest level with Penn State Volleyball—make her a tremendous addition to our program. Competing in two sports at this level takes a special kind of athlete, and we’re excited to see her bring that same grit and drive to the court with us."
On the volleyball front, Mendelson's balancing act between two sports of power received strong accolades from Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley. If that wasn't enough, she expected that the coordination of the two programs would come up with somebody who could play well in both.
"I am incredibly excited for Maggie to have the opportunity to play basketball here at Penn State," Schumacher-Cawley said. "She is a fierce, competitive athlete with the drive and determination to succeed at the highest level. Her ability to contribute to both our volleyball and basketball programs is a true testament to her versatility, work ethic, and passion for sport."
Mendelson might be able to transition from Final Four celebrating to the basketball court with little downtime. That's almost a 12-month competitive schedule, which takes very coordinated effort among strength coaches, medical personnel, and academics to maintain her at prime levels of health and readiness throughout.
But it is familiar to Maggie. She went through the same equivalent as a Nebraska freshman in 2022–23, playing volleyball and then touching down on the Nebraska hardwood for the first time in December. That experience provides her and the Penn State staff with an established model of how to manage training loads, recovery, and academics.
For Nebraska, this means not only seeing the former Husker across the net, but also in the lane. Nebraska volleyball gets two shots at Penn State this fall, going there Oct. 3 before a home match Nov. 28, while the hoops teams will face off in University Park.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.