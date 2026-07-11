Former Husker Rienk Mast Shines in NBA Summer League Debut

A "Full Mast" effort saw a former Husker basketball star shine in his professional debut.

Weeks after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, Netherlands native Rienk Mast impressed in his first NBA Summer League appearance. Helping lead Indiana to a 99-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former Nebraska big man finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

A Double-Double to Begin Mast's Professional Career

Mast, who recorded 1,894 points, 1,094 rebounds and 351 assists across 154 games during his collegiate career, notched a double-double in his professional debut Friday against the Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward/center shot 6-for-12 in the game, leading the Pacers in scoring with 16 points in 32 minutes of action. He also had 11 rebounds and three assists while committing just one turnover.

Despite the performance, Mast finished with a minus-9 +/- on the night. Even so, Indiana came out on top. The organization is now 1-0 on the summer and will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon.

Rienk Mast makes his first of seven three-pointers against BYU in an exhibition game last fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Mast's Contrbution as a Husker

Mast came to Nebraska via the transfer portal from Bradley University before the 2023-24 season. For the Braves, the Netherlands native totaled 1,001 points and 657 rebounds in three seasons of play.

After transferring, the then-junior became of focal piece of Nebraska's offense during the run to the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24. He made 32 starts, averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, as he topped NU in rebounds and assists, while ranking third in scoring. The Huskers won 23 games that season and Mast was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the league's coaches.

He suffered a season-ending injury in May of 2024 and sat out the 2024-25 season before returning for his final year. In 2025-26, NU recorded the most wins in program history (28), while Mast averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He recorded the third triple-double in program history against FIU and was selected to the Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten team in his final season of play.

Other Huskers Playing in the NBA Summer League

In total, four former Nebrasketball players are playing in the 2026 NBA Summer League. Mast is joined by Sam Hoiberg (Phoenix Suns), Josiah Allick (Charolette Hornets), and Brice Williams (Detroit Pistons).

Hoiberg, like Mast, signed with a NBA team following the 2026 NBA Draft as an undrafted free agent. The coach's son was named to both the Big Ten All-Defensive and Honorable Mention teams following the 2025-26 regular season. During his final year in Lincoln, the Pius X graduate became the single-season record holder in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.75-1). In his Summer League debut Friday night, Hoiberg took no shots during his 8:47 on the court, but he had four rebounds and a steal in the 81-79 win over the Portland Trail Blazers' squad.

Williams played a pivotal role in helping the Big Red win the inaugural College Basketball Crown. As a senior during the 2024-25 season, the North Carolina native earned First-Team All-Big Ten recognition from both the coaches and media. He spent last season with the Pistons' G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

Allick's lone season with the Huskers was in 2023-24. Before that, he spent time at New Mexico and Missouri-Kansas City. The Lincoln product played in 33 games, including 27 starts, on his way to helping lead Nebraska to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. Since 2025, he's been playing for the Hornets' G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

Brice Williams dribbles against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Remaining Former Huskers' Games

Rienk Mast (Pacers) Schedule:

Game 2: Saturday, July 11 (vs New Orleans) | 2:00 PM (ESPN2)

Game 3: Monday, July 13 (vs Toronto) | 3:30 PM (ESPN2)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 15 (vs Minnesota) | 2:30 PM (Prime Video)

Sam Hoiberg (Suns) Schedule:

Game 2: Sunday, July 12 (vs New Orleans) | 2:00 PM (ESPNU)

Game 3: Monday, July 13 (vs Milwaukee) | 9:00 PM (Prime Video)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 15 (vs Detroit) | 5:00 PM (ESPNU)

Josiah Allick drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies guard Jace Carter. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brice Williams (Pistons) Schedule:

Game 2: Sunday, July 12 (vs Cleveland) | 3:00 (Prime Video)

Game 3: Monday, July 13 (vs New York) | 3:00 Prime Video)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 15 (vs Phoenix) | 5:00 PM (ESPNU)

Josiah Allick (Hornets) Schedule:

Game 2: Saturday, July 11 (vs New Orleans) | 3:00 PM (ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday, July 12 (vs Boston) | 4:00 PM (ESPN2)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 15 (vs Milwaukee) | 6:30 PM (Prime Video)

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