Best March Madness Prop Bets Today (Bet on Brayden Burries to Torch Razorbacks)

After three days off, March Madness returns to action tonight! There are four games in the Sweet 16 set to take place on today's schedule.

You can find my best bets on tonight's four games in today's edition of Road to the Final Four. In this article, we're going to focus on my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Dailyn Swain 6+ Assists (+186)

Rienk Mast OVER 11.5 Points (-115)

Brayden Burries OVER 17.5 Points (-110)

Kingston Flemings UNDER 17.5 Points (-120)

Texas vs. Purdue Prop Bet

Dailyn Swain is averaging 3.5 assists per game this season, but he's improved in that area throughout the tournament. He has recorded six assists in two straight games, and has now had 4+ assists in six straight games dating back through to the regular season. Now, he and the Longhorns get to face a Texas team that ranks 275th in opponent assists per game, giving up 14.8 per game.

Pick: Dailyn Swain 6+ Assists (+186)

Iowa vs. Nebraska Prop Bet

Iowa's biggest weakness is its interior defense. The Hawkeyes rank 279th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54.1% from inside the arc. That's why it might be smart for Nebraska, a team that primarily shoots the three, to give the ball to their forward, Rienk Mast, and see how effective he can be driving the rim. He scored 14 points in Nebraska's most recent game against Iowa.

Pick: Rienk Mast OVER 11.5 Points (-115)

Arkansas vs. Arizona Prop Bet

Brayden Burries has a chance to have a phenomenal performance on Thursday night. Arkansas may be a strong offensive team, but its defense leaves a lot to be desired. They rank 200th in the country in defensive efficiency and are allowing 80.3 points per game this season, which ranks 325th. If Burries brings his best stuff, the Razorbacks are going to be in trouble.

Pick: Brayden Burries OVER 17.5 Points (-110)

Illinois vs. Houston Prop Bet

I think Houston is going to be in a rare spot where the Cougars are going to be baffled by the opposing defense, rather than the usual situation where the Cougars are the ones baffling the defense. Illinois plays strong fundamental basketball while having the size to shut down Houston. That's going to lead to Kingston Flemings having a below-average performance. I'll take the UNDER on his points total.

Pick: Kingston Flemings UNDER 17.5 Points (-120)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!