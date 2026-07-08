Former Huskers Get Their NBA Summer League Debut

Nebraska basketball fans will have two familiar names they can watch closely this week in the NBA Summer League as Reink Mast and Sam Hoiberg both begin their next chapter in their basketball careers. Both former Huskers will make their professional debut in Las Vegas, with Mast joining the Indiana Pacers and Hoiberg suiting up for the Phoenix Suns.

Mast Brings Size and Skill to Indiana

For Mast, this will be a huge opportunity to showcase to NBA teams what made him such an important piece to Nebraska’s historic run to the Sweet 16 last year, where Mast averaged 13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game with a 42% field goal percentage. The 6-foot-10 forward/center provides size, passing ability, touch around the basket, and even a shot behind the arc that can help him prove that he can be a difference maker on an NBA floor.

Hoiberg Looks to Prove Himself with Phoenix

Sam Hoiberg’s feel-good story continues to get better. A hometown kid from Lincoln Pius X, started his college career as a walk-on playing for his dad at Nebraska. His hard work and determination paid off, where he helped lead Nebraska to their first Sweet 16 all while being coached by his dad Fred Hoiberg in Lincoln. Sam averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in the 2025-2026 season. Hoiberg also set a single-season school-record assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.75 to 1 and earned Honorable-Mention All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive team honors. Plus, we all can't forget, his dad Fred Hoiberg (current Nebraska Basketball Head Coach), had a successful career in the NBA.

How to Watch the NBA Summer League

Fans interested in watching the NBA Summer League can watch all the action from July 9th to the 19th in Las Vegas on Prime Video or ESPN platforms including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+.

Pacers and Suns Summer League Schedule

Mast and the Pacers will open Summer league against the Cleveland Cavaleries on Friday, July 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Indiana then faces the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday July 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The Pacers have a few days off and wil get back to action on Monday, July 13 against the Toronto Raptors which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET tip on ESPN2, then will close out with a Wednesday, July 15 matchup against the Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.



Hoiberg and the Suns will start on Friday July 10 as well, with a late-night tip at 11 p.m. ET on ESPNU against Portland. Phoenix also plays New Orleans on Sunday, July 12 at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video and Detroit on Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Fans who can't catch every game, can come back here for updates, and analysis on the former Huskers' NBA Summer League production. We'll keep you updated on how both Mast and Hoiberg perform, and what stood out from their minutes, stats and any major devolpments as both try and look to make the most out of their NBA opprotunity.

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