Former Nebraska Basketball Star Keisei Tominaga Set to Play for Indiana Pacers in Summer League
Keisei Tominaga is making another run at the National Basketball Association.
The former Nebraska basketball sharpshooter will play for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League as first reported by Robin Washut of HuskerOnline. Tominaga had signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Pacers in the summer of 2024 and recently played for the Mad Ants in the G League while signing with Japan's top division program in Levanga Hokkaido.
The 6-foot-2 guard became a fan favorite at Nebraska after a two-year stint with the Big Red, emerging as a premier scoring guard in the Big Ten Conference. Tominaga received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and followed that up with a senior campaign that ended as a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.
After declaring for the NBA Draft in 2023, Tominaga returned to Lincoln for his senior season and pushed the Huskers to their first NCAA Tournament in a decade. The guard was efficient in his Husker career, shooting 37% from three in his final season while averaging 15 points per contest.
Tominaga agreed to terms with the Pacers last July, signing the Exhibit-10 free agent deal or a non-guaranteed signing at the league minimum. Indiana would not have Tominaga's contract set against their salary cap unless the former Husker is placed onto the regular season roster. The deal can also later be converted into a two-way contract, allowing Tominaga to play with the Pacers and in the NBA G-League.
The Pacers will aim to replace injured guard Tyrese Haliburton following the breakout star's Achilles injury that sidelined him for the final three quarters of the NBA Finals' Game Seven. Haliburton is set to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season while recovering, leaving an opening on the roster for the Pacers' Eastern Conference title defense.
Nebraska basketball will now feature several familiar faces in the NBA Summer League, as Tominaga joins with two other faces from the NCAA Tournament team for the Huskers. Brice Williams signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Pistons, while Juwan Gary inked a Summer League opportunity with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Summer League competitions begin in San Francisco and Salt Lake City on July 5 and run through July 8, while the main NBA Summer League runs in Las Vegas from July 10-20, including all 30 NBA teams.
