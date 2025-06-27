All Huskers

Nebraska Basketball Guard Brice Williams Goes Undrafted, Signs with Detroit Pistons

The First-Team All-Big Ten guard went undrafted in both rounds of the National Basketball Association draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams dribbles the ball against Washington in Seattle on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
Brice Williams will have a chance to prove himself at the next level - albeit with a new chip on his shoulder.

Following Wednesday and Thursday's NBA draft first and second rounds, the Nebraska All-Big Ten guard signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Pistons on Friday morning. Williams was one of the top available prospects remaining by various draft boards when the draft concluded its 59 total selections on Thursday night. Nebraska went without a draft selection for the third straight draft, with the last selection coming in 2022 as Bryce McGowens was picked in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves who traded the pick to the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite Nebraska failing to make a Big Ten Tournament bid, Williams' stellar season earned him All-Big Ten First-Team recognition. The senior guard finished his final year in Lincoln averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He ended second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in scoring while totaling 20 games with at least 20-point games in his final season - that included four games with at least 30 points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) dribbles against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

His staggering scoring led him to a school-record 713 points, breaking James Palmer's 708 single-scoring mark in the 2018-19 season. Williams also finished in the top-10 of Nebraska's single season scoring average, field goals made, free throws made, free throws attempted, and free throw percentage. The guard continued his success into the postseason leading the Huskers to the inaugural College Basketball Crown championship, averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest in the three-game span.

Williams' pre-draft workouts impressed scouts, as the guard was invited to the NBA combine and had a private workout with the Golden State Warriors. With his UDFA signing, Williams joins former Huskers McGowens (now with the Portland Trailblazers), Jack McVeigh (Houston Rockets), and Dalano Banton (Trailblazers). Williams becomes the 16th Husker to join the professional ranks of the NBA from Nebraska.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) passes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half
Mar 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) passes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Williams shared his appreciation of his collegiate tenure from Charlotte to Nebraska during his pre-draft process.

“I definitely got out of it what I was hoping for, and I definitely got out of it what I put in,” Williams said during his NBA Draft Combine interview. “It was a lot of hard work, but it wasn’t without the help of my coaches at Charlotte and at Nebraska. But I felt like when I got to Nebraska, I took major leaps and bounds in my development, and also what the scouts saw in me. It was a good, educated move for me, and it turned out to work in my favor.”

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

