Nebraska Basketball Guard Brice Williams Goes Undrafted, Signs with Detroit Pistons
Brice Williams will have a chance to prove himself at the next level - albeit with a new chip on his shoulder.
Following Wednesday and Thursday's NBA draft first and second rounds, the Nebraska All-Big Ten guard signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Pistons on Friday morning. Williams was one of the top available prospects remaining by various draft boards when the draft concluded its 59 total selections on Thursday night. Nebraska went without a draft selection for the third straight draft, with the last selection coming in 2022 as Bryce McGowens was picked in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves who traded the pick to the Charlotte Hornets.
Despite Nebraska failing to make a Big Ten Tournament bid, Williams' stellar season earned him All-Big Ten First-Team recognition. The senior guard finished his final year in Lincoln averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He ended second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in scoring while totaling 20 games with at least 20-point games in his final season - that included four games with at least 30 points.
His staggering scoring led him to a school-record 713 points, breaking James Palmer's 708 single-scoring mark in the 2018-19 season. Williams also finished in the top-10 of Nebraska's single season scoring average, field goals made, free throws made, free throws attempted, and free throw percentage. The guard continued his success into the postseason leading the Huskers to the inaugural College Basketball Crown championship, averaging 23.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest in the three-game span.
Williams' pre-draft workouts impressed scouts, as the guard was invited to the NBA combine and had a private workout with the Golden State Warriors. With his UDFA signing, Williams joins former Huskers McGowens (now with the Portland Trailblazers), Jack McVeigh (Houston Rockets), and Dalano Banton (Trailblazers). Williams becomes the 16th Husker to join the professional ranks of the NBA from Nebraska.
Williams shared his appreciation of his collegiate tenure from Charlotte to Nebraska during his pre-draft process.
“I definitely got out of it what I was hoping for, and I definitely got out of it what I put in,” Williams said during his NBA Draft Combine interview. “It was a lot of hard work, but it wasn’t without the help of my coaches at Charlotte and at Nebraska. But I felt like when I got to Nebraska, I took major leaps and bounds in my development, and also what the scouts saw in me. It was a good, educated move for me, and it turned out to work in my favor.”
