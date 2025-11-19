Fred Hoiberg on Oklahoma Win, Player Development, and Getting Ready for New Mexico
LINCOLN—Nebraska is 4-0 after a gritty comeback win over Oklahoma, a game in which Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said Husker fans “willed us to keep going.” Despite trailing in the second half, Hoiberg praised his team for staying composed and turning defensive pressure into an offensive surge that ultimately enabled them to emerge victorious.
Calling it a “complete game with plenty still to learn from,” Hoiberg met with the media on Tuesday to preview Thursday’s matchup against a 3–1 New Mexico team coming off an NCAA Tournament run last spring. Here’s everything he had to say.
Before turning fully toward New Mexico, Hoiberg spent time breaking down what he learned from Saturday’s win, both the encouraging signs and the areas that still need immediate improvement. He praised his team’s resilience, noting that Nebraska “never panicked and never hung [their] heads” even when Oklahoma dictated the early tempo.
But the film session revealed several problems the Huskers must clean up quickly. Things like transition defense, missed communication, and rebounding breakdowns were what he said stood out the most. Despite entering the game as one of the nation’s best teams at defending without fouling, Nebraska put Oklahoma in the bonus with 10 minutes left in the half, a costly issue given that opponents are converting free throws at one of the highest rates in the country. “Defending without fouling has been a big strength of ours,” Hoiberg said. “We were in the top five nationally going into that game. We were a little out of character with getting our hands on their bodies, and that’s what got them to the line.”
With those corrections now a clear point of emphasis, the Huskers turn their attention to New Mexico, a team that presents many of the same challenges Oklahoma did and will require Nebraska to be sharp from the opening tip.
After earning their fourth win of the 2025–26 season, and eighth straight dating back to last year, Nebraska’s attention quickly shifts to a dangerous New Mexico team the Huskers are set to face on Thursday. For Hoiberg, there’s no looking back. “Right now, it’s all about New Mexico. That’s our sole focus.”
The Lobos, under first-year head coach Eric Olen, whose rebuilt roster presents a unique scouting challenge, are sure to present some difficulties of their own. With only a handful of early-season games available, Nebraska’s staff has had to get creative with their prep. Still, Hoiberg says the Huskers have enough to work with. “We’ve got three full games that we’ve obviously watched every possession of, and they’re playing very similar to what they did last year at UC San Diego,” he said, noting that Olen’s previous stop offers an additional blueprint for how the Lobos operate.
What Nebraska has seen on film is a disciplined, well-coached team that thrives on disrupting opponents. New Mexico pressures passing lanes, forces turnovers, and uses long, deliberate possessions to shift the defense until it breaks, traits that will yet again test Nebraska’s communication and ball security for 40 minutes.
It’s a challenge Hoiberg isn’t taking lightly. “This is a really good basketball team that we’re playing on Thursday,” he said. “We’re going to have to be on point from the jump.”
Nebraska’s scoring punch was on full display in Sioux Falls, breaking the venue’s regulation scoring record against Oklahoma. But as Hoiberg emphasized in film review, putting up points won’t matter if the Huskers can’t get stops. After giving up 99 to the Sooners, tightening the defensive screws becomes the starting point and the first key to Thursday night’s matchup.
Another area under the microscope is rebounding. Nebraska has surrendered 48 offensive boards through four games, a number that becomes far more concerning as the competition level rises. While the Huskers have still won the overall rebounding battle 148–143, those second-chance opportunities will punish them against opponents with more size and athleticism. Hoiberg’s group will need to be sharper, more physical, and more connected on the glass to control Thursday’s game.
Nebraska proved plenty about its resilience and firepower against Oklahoma. Now the question becomes whether the Huskers can pair that offensive burst with the defensive discipline Hoiberg keeps demanding. With another NCAA Tournament-caliber opponent on deck, Nebraska has yet another valuable neutral-court opportunity to validate its early momentum against a quality foe.
As the Huskers head to Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic, Hoiberg’s message remains simple: build, don’t relax. If Nebraska can match its scoring punch with sharper execution on the other end, a 5–0 start is well within reach. For now, rest and preparation take center stage, but by Thursday night, the Huskers’ response will speak louder than anything said in the film room.
