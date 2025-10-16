Fred Hoiberg Previews Nebraska’s Exhibition Matchup with No. 8 BYU
Two days remain until Husker fans get their first look at Nebrasketball in 2025–26, as Fred Hoiberg’s squad prepares to take on the No. 8-ranked BYU Cougars in an exhibition matchup on Saturday. Ahead of their highly anticipated return to Pinnacle Bank Arena, expected to draw close to 16,000 fans, Hoiberg met with the media to share his thoughts on the team’s progress, the excitement of facing a top-10 opponent, and what he’s seen from his group heading into year seven at the helm.
The upcoming exhibition represents more than a warmup; it’s the first step in evaluating how this retooled roster fits together. Hoiberg emphasized growth and chemistry throughout the offseason, and the chance to compete against one of the country’s best teams gives both players and staff an early benchmark for where they stand heading into the regular season. Here’s what Hoiberg had to say before Nebraska’s first live action of the year.
After spending the past several months practicing against one another, Hoiberg said his team is ready for a change of pace. Facing BYU, a program he believes is ranked “too low” despite its top-10 billing, will serve as an early measuring stick. Win or lose, Hoiberg emphasized that the focus remains on growth and finding out where his group stands against elite competition.
Knowing the challenge ahead, the seventh-year coach is eager to see how his team responds. “Whatever happens, we’re going to learn from it. We’re going to grow from it. And we’re going to get better,” he said. Nothing will come easy against a BYU squad that features what many project to be next summer’s No. 1 NBA Draft pick, but for Nebraska, this matchup represents a chance to test itself and build momentum toward a potential postseason run.
With five offseason transfer additions, Hoiberg views Saturday’s exhibition as a valuable opportunity to build chemistry and test his team against fresh competition. While all five newcomers, along with several returning players stepping into larger roles, are expected to contribute, Hoiberg also revealed who will take the floor first against the Cougars.
Nebraska’s starting five will blend returning veterans with emerging leaders. He highlighted junior guard Cale Jacobsen for his versatility and defensive command, calling him a player who “can play one through five.” The rotation, Hoiberg noted, will remain fluid throughout exhibition play, with as many as 11 players expected to see action as the staff experiments ahead of the regular-season opener.
With that in mind, Hoiberg announced his starting five: senior guard Jamarques Lawrence, junior guard Cale Jacobsen, junior forward Pryce Sandfort, junior forward Berke Büyüktuncel, and senior forward Rienk Mast. The group gives Nebraska a balanced mix of experience, versatility, and size, traits Hoiberg believes will be key in matching the Cougars’ length and athleticism throughout the game.
After touching on the starting lineup, Hoiberg didn’t shy away from offering insight into the youth of his roster, specifically redshirt freshman Braden Frager, who’s poised to make his debut this season. From Hoiberg’s comments, Frager continues to impress, with the coach calling the 6-foot-7 forward “probably the most excited guy to get out there.”
The staff has worked closely with Frager to refine his decision-making and balance his scorer’s mentality with making “the simple play.” Saturday’s matchup, Hoiberg said, will serve as a valuable test of how those lessons translate against top-tier competition.
With Frager preparing for his first taste of live action since last year's exhibition against Grand Valley State, another Husker forward has also been patiently waiting for his moment. This time, it’s 6-foot-10 senior Rienk Mast, who’s set to take the floor for the first time in over a year after missing the entire 2024–25 season with an injury.
Hoiberg praised Mast’s dedication to his rehab and discipline throughout the long recovery process, noting how much better the team’s flow is when he’s on the court. “This is a new chapter for him,” Hoiberg said. “It’s all part of the process.”
As the former All-Big Ten Third Team selection returns, expect him to bring energy and confidence right from the tip. After offering a detailed update on his roster, Hoiberg shifted the conversation toward the opportunity that awaits his team this weekend.
By scheduling a public exhibition against a top-10 opponent, Hoiberg said the goal was to simulate real pressure before the regular season begins. The matchup not only benefits fans, who will get an early look at a retooled Husker team, but also gives players a chance to “get rid of some butterflies” before games begin to count.
No matter the outcome, Saturday will serve as a valuable first look at a Nebraska team blending veterans, transfers, and young talent, all eager to prove they belong on college basketball’s national stage.
