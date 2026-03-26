From Breakthrough to Belief, Nebraska Enters Sweet 16 Expecting More

Nebraska allowed itself a moment after the final buzzer sounded against Troy. The school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win at least deserved that. Lifelong tears finally fell for a fan base begging for the win, and for that moment, that NCAA Tournament game “monkey” finally exited stage left.

But for a Husker team that had less than 48 hours to prepare for Vanderbilt at that point in time, they didn’t give the moment much more breathing room – at least not yet.

The significance of the win isn’t lost on anyone in the locker room, but the reaction from inside the program made it clear this team had no intention of letting that moment define its ceiling.

Nebraska's first-ever NCAA Tournament win came packed with emotion, but the Huskers were quick to refocus. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Did we celebrate? Absolutely, we did,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I think every team that’s in this position right now celebrates it, but then you’ve got to get over it. You’ve got to get back in the gym and put a game plan together.”

That mindset has carried Nebraska into Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup against Iowa, where the Huskers arrive not as a team satisfied with finally breaking through, but as one that has quickly shifted its expectations toward continuing its run.

The emotional turning point came in that first-round game. For a roster that included seniors who had lived through the program’s recent history, the pressure surrounding that moment was undeniable.

“I think that kind of came off after that first game for sure,” senior guard Sam Hoiberg said of the proverbial monkey that’s been on Nebraska’s back historically. “There was a ton of anxiety with that game, especially for seniors like me and Rienk. If we didn’t get that win, we would have never been able to come back and do it.”

Nebraska senior Sam Hoiberg says it's been freeing to be able to play without the NCAA Tournament "monkey" on their back. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Once that barrier was cleared, though, Nebraska looked noticeably different. The second-round matchup against Vanderbilt didn’t present the same emotional weight, but it did provide a different kind of test, one that ultimately said more about this team’s ability to handle the realities of March.

In its 74-72 win over the Commodores, Nebraska showed the kind of composure that becomes essential this time of year. They built an early cushion, saw it challenged, and still found a way to close the game without unraveling. Guard Pryce Sandfort again led the team in scoring, with 15 points and five rebounds, while the rest of the team provided key support as Nebraska maintained offensive balance. More importantly, the group demonstrated a level of steadiness that’s become one of its defining traits.

“I thought our guys did a really good job of going out there and getting off to a fast start,” Fred Hoiberg said. “(Vanderbilt) made their run, and our guys did not panic. That’s the other thing at this time of year — you have to handle adversity well.”

That ability to stay composed through momentum swings has helped Nebraska transition from a team dealing with the weight of history into one capable of handling the pressures that come with advancing in the NCAA Tournament. The reality, however, is that the pressure never truly disappears.

The Huskers practiced in Houston Wednesday in their final tune-up before Thursday's showdown with Iowa. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It simply changes form.

With the first NCAA Tournament win secured, Nebraska is no longer playing to prove it belongs. Instead, NU’s playing with the understanding that opportunities like this are limited.

“Every game is super high pressure now,” Sam Hoiberg said. “Just get back to doing what you did all year and preparing for the game plan and executing the best you possibly can.”

That shift in perspective has been subtle, but important. Rather than carrying the anxiety of unmet expectations like every Husker team before them, this Nebraska team now operates with a sense of confidence built on what’s already accomplished, while still recognizing that the margin for error continues to shrink.

The Iowa team Nebraska will see Thursday night will be familiar, but NU expects plenty of extra wrinkles as well. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Iowa arrives in this matchup with a completely different identity – one rooted in consistency and control. The Hawkeyes haven’t relied on dramatic swings or emotional surges to reach this point. Instead, they’ve imposed their style in both tournament games, methodically working through opponents with an emphasis on tempo, rebounding and execution.

In a 67-61 win over Clemson, Iowa controlled the pace from the outset and finished with a significant advantage on the glass, outrebounding Clemson 40-27 while limiting turnovers to just eight. That same approach carried into the second round against No. 1-seed Florida, where Iowa again dictated the terms of the game and capitalized on extra possessions.

“I thought they did a great job with that in those first two games,” Fred Hoiberg said. “The way that they control pace and control tempo – they do as good a job as anybody.”

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg had plenty of praise to heap onto Iowa ahead of their Sweet 16 showdown. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The contrast between the two teams creates a compelling dynamic heading into Thursday night. Nebraska has evolved and continues to evolve over the course of the tournament. They’re more comfortable in high-pressure situations and demonstrating the ability to respond when challenged. Iowa, on the other hand, has leaned on a system that minimizes mistakes and consistently places its players in positions to succeed.

“We’ve got our game plan, Iowa has theirs,” Fred Hoiberg said. “Now it’s all about going out and executing and figuring out a way to make adjustments.”

That emphasis is particularly relevant given the familiarity between these two programs. Nebraska and Iowa have already faced each other twice this season, with both games decided by narrow margins. As a result, it’s unlikely either team will surprise the other, and much of the preparation has centered on how each team can build off those earlier meetings.

“We watched the two games that we played against them, and they watched the two games that they played against us,” Fred Hoiberg said. “It’s all about going out there and making adjustments.”

Iowa coach Ben McCollum said a game plan will only take them so far Thursday night against Nebraska. Adjustments will be key. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Iowa coach Ben McCollum echoed that sentiment.

“You’ve got to plan, but if things aren’t going according to plan, you’ve got to be ready to adjust on the fly,” McCollum said.

Those in-game adjustments often determine outcomes in the Sweet 16, where talent levels are more evenly matched and execution becomes the primary separator. For Nebraska, the challenge will be finding ways to disrupt Iowa’s rhythm while maintaining the composure that has carried it through its first two games.

That composure is perhaps the most significant development for the NU over the course of the season. Hoiberg repeatedly praises his team’s ability to move on from both wins and losses, a quality that’s allowed it to avoid emotional highs and lows that lesser teams fall victim to.

Nebraska's in its first-ever Sweet 16 primarily thanks to the composure it's been able to have in several key moments. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“When I look back at this journey all season long, that’s what’s been most impressive about our guys,” Fred Hoiberg said. “They’ve found a way to move on to the next assignment.”

That approach has added importance in the NCAA Tournament. As NU saw last week, the turnaround between games is short and the stakes only get higher. Teams that linger too long on past results, whether positive or negative, often struggle to maintain the focus required to advance.

Nebraska’s next assignment presents a different kind of challenge, though. Iowa’s ability to control possessions and dominate the glass has been a defining factor in its success, and Hoiberg has made it clear that those areas will be critical once again.

“It’s going to come down to a lot of little things,” he said. “Rebounding is going to be very important, taking care of the basketball is very important at this time of year.”

Iowa's been able to out-rebound Nebraska twice this season, and NU knows it will need to make it a big focus Thursday night. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Those details may not carry the same emotional weight as Nebraska’s breakthrough win, but they are often what decide games at this stage of the tournament. Iowa has demonstrated a consistent ability to win those battles, while Nebraska has shown it can withstand adversity even if they come up short in the box score.

The question now is how it all intersects Thursday night.

Nebraska’s path to this point has been defined by growth, both in terms of performance and mentality. The Huskers have moved from a team dealing with the pressure of its history to one capable of embracing the opportunities in front of it. That evolution has taken place quickly, but it’s also grounded in the habits the team has built all season long.

After each game, win or lose, the Husker head coach asks his team if they’re satisfied. Every single time, the answer has been the same.

After each game this year, Fred Hoiberg's asked his team if they're satisfied. Each response has been a resounding no. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

No.

That lack of satisfaction may ultimately define Nebraska’s ceiling in this tournament. The Huskers are no longer approaching these games as a program seeking validation. Now there’s a growing expectation (or at least hope) that they can continue to advance.

Whether that expectation holds against a disciplined and experienced Iowa team remains to be seen, but the shift in mindset has already altered how others are viewing Nebraska. This year’s breakthrough story of the NCAA Tournament has quickly developed into something more substantial, with a team that appears increasingly comfortable in the environment that once created so much pressure for them.

The lights will be bright Thursday night, with a spot in the Elite Eight dangling in front of both the Hawkeyes and Huskers. For Nebraska, it’s a rivalry, it’s history, and it’s uncharted territory.

The most impressive part it all, is they don’t seem to be phased by any of it.