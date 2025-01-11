How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at No. 20 Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
For as epic as the win over No. 15 UCLA was, that good fortune was flipped on its head for the Nebraska men’s basketball team, who, with under 15 minutes left to play, blew a 52-37 lead over rival Iowa in an epic collapse.
The game eventually ended with a 97-87 overtime win for the Hawkeyes who got two 30-point outings from Josh Dix (31) and Payton Sandfort (30) with the latter going 14-for-16 from the free throw line in the extra session.
Brice Williams nearly matched those totals with a team-high 28 points and four three pointers. Point guard Rollie Worster added 14. Forward Juwan Gary finished with a double-double as he totaled 13 points and 13 rebounds.
NU will have to lick its wounds quickly as the Huskers finish a quick two-game road swing with a trip to No. 20 Purdue on Sunday.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska visits Mackey Arena.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (12-3, 2-2 B1G) at No. 20 Purdue (12-4, 4-1 B1G)
- When: Sunday, January 12
- Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 11 a.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 20 Purdue Scout
Head Coach: Matt Painter | 20th Season at Purdue; 21st overall as HC | 459-207 (.689) at Purdue; 484-212 (.695) Career HC Record | 16 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x National Runner-Up, 1s Elite Eight, 5x Sweet 16, 6x Regular Season Conference titles (5x B1G, 1x MVC), 2x Tournament Conference Titles (2x B1G) | 5x B1G Coach OTY, NABC Coach OTY, 2x AP B1G Coach OTY, MVC Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Southern Illinois | Previous assistant at Purdue, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Barton and Washington & Jefferson.
2023-2024 Record: 34-5 (17-3 B1G, 1st) | B1G Player OTY, Sixth Man OTY, Co-Coach OTY, Assistant Coach OTY, 2x All-Big Ten First Team, 1x All-Defensive, 3x Honorable Mention | L, 75-60 to UConn in the National Championship.
All-Time Series: Purdue leads 20-7 (Jan. 9, 2024 last matchup, 88-72 NU).
Key Returners: Braden Smith, G, Jr. | Fletcher Loyer, G, Jr. | Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, Jr. | Myles Colvin, G, Soph. | Camden Heide, F, Soph. | Caleb Furst, F, Sr.
Key Additions: Daniel Jacobsen, C, Fr. (Recruit) | C.J. Cox, G, Fr. Recruit) | Gicarri Harris, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Raleigh Burgess, F, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Zach Edey, C (NBA Draft, No. 9 overall) | Lance Jones, G (Eligibility) | Mason Gillis, G, Gr. (Duke) | Ethan Morton, G, Gr. (Colorado St.).
Outlook: Nebraska will aim to improve to 3-0 against ranked opponents this season after defeating both Creighton and UCLA earlier this year. Purdue is far from the team that was ranked No. 1 last season and finished as runner-up to UConn in the national championship. 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey – who became the first player since Bill Walton to sweep all six major National Player of the Year awards in consecutive seasons – graduated from the program getting drafted No. 9 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. Lance Jones (11.7 PPG) also graduated after being one of four players averaging double figures.
Two other key departures depleted the program after a stellar season as guard Mason Gillis – who played in all 39 games off the bench – transferred to ACC and college basketball power Duke while 6-foot-7 guard Ethan Morton went to Colorado State.
Head coach Matt Painter has built his new team around a trio of returners. Trey Renn-Kaufman was a 39-game starter a year ago averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, but he’s taken control of the Boilermakers this season with a team-leading 17.7 PPG and 6.3 RPG in a breakout season. 2024 All-Big Ten First Team pick Braden Smith is also back and has improved his production with 15.4 PPG and 4.7 RPG which is both second on the team. Another starter from a year ago, Fletcher Loyer is averaging double digits for the second-straight season at 13.9 PPG and 2.1 RPG.
Painter didn’t rely on the transfer portal for his new-look squad, instead signing the No. 7 overall recruiting class with six new freshmen. That batch is led by the new version of Edey with 7-foot-4 freshman center Daniel Jacobson who teams up with 7-foot-2 sophomore Will Berg for one of the tallest lineups in college basketball. C.J. Cox (5.4 PPG), Gicarri Harris (3.2 PPG) and Raleigh Burgess (2.6 PPG) also all see playing time.
It’s tough to decipher how this game goes. The mental toll it takes after the loss against Iowa will definitely have an impact, but to what extent depends on the mental fortitude of NU and the coaching of Fred Hoiberg. Give me Purdue – Nebraska hasn’t won in West Lafayette since 1956 after all – but crazier things have happened, especially against a Boilermaker team that’s as young as they are.
