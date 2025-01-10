Nebraska Volleyball Signee Campbell Flynn Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year
The Gatorade National Player of the Year is a future Husker.
Campbell Flynn, a Nebraska volleyball signee, is the 2024-25 Gatorade National Player of the Year for the sport of volleyball. Surrounded by friends, teammates, and family, she was surprised with the award Friday morning.
"It feels crazy," Flynn said. "I can't believe it. I'm so honored."
Also on hand for the surprise was 1999-00 winner and Olympic medalist April Ross.
"(Campbell) is super sweet," Ross said. "Seems very humble and hard working. Obviously, she's an amazing volleyball player but I think its the stuff outside the volleyball court that makes her even more special and is going to propel her to a lot more success at Nebraska and beyond."
Past Gatorade National Volleyball Players of the Year have gone on to have incredible success, combining for more than 91 gold medals and 13 national championships.
"Its obviously a very accomplished group of volleyball players," Ross said. "Not just volleyball, but all sports. (Campbell) is joining a very elite group of athletes. You feel an obligation or a duty to uphold the tradition of excellence that has lived through the Gatorade award but at the same time you enjoy it and are honored by it."
Ross won a pair of national titles at USC before embarking on a successful beach career that includes a silver medal in London, bronze medal in Rio, and gold medal in Tokyo. Her time with the Trojans also saw her face Nebraska, something that has stuck with her.
"The number one thing I remember is how hard we prepared to play Nebraska because we had so much respect for them," Ross said. "It was one of our biggest tests if we wanted to go to the national championship.
"(Nebraska) is such a storied program, especially now. It just feels like they get all the best players. For Campbell to join that group of players is going to be so fun. To play for John Cook and be with Jordan Larson, you can't ask for a better environment, a better situation, to pursue your dreams and your goals."
While Ross is a decorated Olympian herself, Campbell will learn from four-time Olympic medalist Larson once she gets to Lincoln.
"I think its awesome that they bring back to the community after having an awesome career," Flynn said. "I think learning from them and asking questions is really good. I'm really excited to learn from the best."
On Thursday, Flynn was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Michigan for the second consecutive year. Her future teammate Harper Murray was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022-23.
"I think its great to have someone like Harper at my college," Flynn said. "She's already starting to be a mentor to me. I'm really happy to have her. I can lean on her if I get a little overwhelmed. I'm super excited to have her on campus with me.
Flynn will be the sixth Gatorade National Player of the Year to wear the scarlet and Cream. Besides Murray, she joins former Huskers and national Gatorade award winners Ally Batenhorst (2020-21), Lexi Sun (2016-17), Mikaela Foecke (2014-15), and Gina Mancuso (2008-09).
The future Huskers recorded 730 assists and 180 digs this past season for Mercy High School, leading the Marlins to a 31-3 record and the Division I regional semifinals in 2024. Flynn also compiled 131 kills, 52 blocks and 36 service aces while posting a .394 hitting percentage at net.
Flynn was a member of the U.S. U21 Women’s National Team that won the gold medal at the NORCECA Championships last summer and is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit and top setter recruit in the Class of 2025 by PrepDig.com. Flynn concluded her prep volleyball career, which included a state championship in 2023, with 1,973 assists and 737 kills. She also competed in the Under Armour All-America Game last week.
You can watch the full interview with Flynn and Ross below.
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Will Nebraska Bounce Back at Purdue?
MORE: I-80 Club: A Nebrasketball Bounce-Back, College Football Playoffs, Husker Football's Offseason
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Middle Blocker Andi Jackson's High School Jersey to Be Retired
MORE: Arizona Transfer Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Jewel Rodgers Is Named the Next Nebraska State Poet
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.