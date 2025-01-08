Nebraska Basketball Guard Brice Williams Second-Best Big Ten Scorer
Nebraska men's basketball is among the Big Ten Conference stat leaders at the midway point of the regular season.
Of course, guard Brice Williams is high in multiple categories, but other Huskers are also standing out.
Williams is currently tied for second in points per game, averaging 19.4 points through 15 games played. He is tied with Nick Martinelli of Northwestern. They both trail Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who is averaging 21.1 points.
Here is how the top 10 looks in points in the Big Ten.
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers: 21.1 PPG
- Brice Williams, Nebraska: 19.4 PPG
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern: 19.4 PPG
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers: 19.1 PPG
- John Tonje, Wisconsin: 18.4 PPG
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota: 18.2 PPG
- Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: 17.8 PPG
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State: 16.9 PPG
- Owen Freeman, Iowa: 16.7 PPG
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa: 16.5 PPG
Nebraska also has a player inside the top five in three-pointers made. That player is Connor Essegian, who is currently fourth, averaging 2.5 three-pointers per game.
The league is led by Braden Smith who averages 2.8 three pointers made per game.
Below are the top 10 in three pointers made.
- Braden Smith, Purdue: 2.8 3PM
- Payton Sandfort, Iowa: 2.6 3PM
- Zach Hicks, Penn State: 2.6 3PM
- Connor Essegian, Nebraska: 2.5 3PM
- Chibuzo Agbo, USC: 2.4 3PM
- John Mobley Jr., Ohio State: 2.3 3PM
- Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Marylann: 2.2 3PM
- Tre Donaldson, Michigan: 2.1 3PM
- Josh Dix, Iowa: 2.1 3PM
- Nimari Burnett, Michigan: 2.1 3PM
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois: 2.1 3PM
Nebraska does have a leader in the field goal percentage stat with a player who has been consistently good with his shooting despite not having a great points-per-game average. Braxton Meah leads the league with 73.3%.
Here is how the top 10 unfolds.
- Braxton Meah, Nebraska: 73.3%
- Mookie Cook, Oregon: 71.4%
- Szymon Zapala, Michigan State: 69.2%
- Vladislav Goldin, Michigan: 68.3%
- Evan Mahaffey, Ohio State: 67.4%
- Oumar Ballo, Indiana: 66.7%
- Parker Fox, Minnesota: 65.8%
- Nick Kern Jr. (Penny State: 65.7%
- William Kyle III, UCLA: 65.6%
- Josh Cohen, USC: 65.0%
The Nebraska Cornhuskers also have one of the most active free throw shooters in the conference in Williams. Williams is second in the league only behind Tonje from Wisconsin.
Below are the top 10 in free throws made in the conference.
- John Tonje, Wisconsin: 6.7 FTM
- Brice Williams, Nebraska: 6.0 FTM
- Ace Baldwin, Penn State: 5.7 FTM
- Dawson Garcia, Minnesota: 4.9 FTM
- Desmond Claude, USC: 4.8 FTM
- Bruce Thornton, Ohio State: 4.7 FTM
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers: 4.5 FTM
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois: 4.5 FTM
- Great Osobor, Washington: 4.0 FTM
- Devin Royal, Ohio State: 3.9 FTM
- Frankie Fidler, Michigan State: 3.9 FTM
Despite a poor night at the stripe in Iowa City Tuesday, Nebraska ranks as one of the best free throw shooting teams in the conference. As a team, the Huskers are shooting 75.9% on free throws, good for third in the Big Ten. That number trails just Wisconsin (85.5%) and Michigan State (81.3%).
It is also worth noting that although the Cornhuskers do not have a top-10 player in the assists category, they do not have a top-10 player in turnovers. In rebounding, Nebraska does not have anyone in the top 10 despite ranking 7th in the league as a team.
Nebraska is back in action Sunday at No. 20 Purdue. Tip in West Lafayette is set for 11 a.m. CST on the Big Ten Network
