How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Indiana: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska men’s basketball team received a rude awakening to begin Big Ten Conference play last Saturday on the road in East Lansing.
With a test on the road, it was a chance for the Huskers to prove its nonconference performance wasn’t a fluke and it could compete with a top-half team in the conference. That test failed in embarrassing fashion with a 89-52 drubbing by the Spartans. MSU led by as many as 41 points as NU only shot 33.3% from the field, and was only 4-for-22 from three-point land.
North Dakota State transfer Andrew Morgan was the lone bright spot with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds. Guard Brice Williams was the only other NU player in double figures with 11 while Juwan Gary and Rollie Worster each added nine points.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg said in his postgame presser that his team’s practices in the week leading up to the game was an indicator of their poor performance against Michigan State. He’ll look to correct his team as they host a struggling Indiana team who they beat three times last season.
Here’s all you need to know as NU returns home to take on the Hoosiers.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (6-2, 0-1 B1G) vs. Indiana (8-2, 1-0 B1G)
- When: Friday, December 13
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Ne.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: FOX
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Indiana Scout
Head Coach: Mike Woodson | 4th Season | 71-42 (.628) College HC Record | Former NBA HC of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks | 2x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x All-Americans, 7x All-Big Ten selections, 2x B1G Freshman of the Year, 3x NBA Draft Picks.
2023-2024 Record: 19-14 (10-10 B1G, T-6th) | B1G Co-Freshman of the Year, 1x All-Big Ten Third Team, 1x Honorable Mention, 1x All-Freshman Team, 1x All-Defensive Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Indiana leads 20-10 (2024 B1G Quarterfinals last matchup, 93-66 NU).
Fun Fact: Nebraska has won three-straight games against Hoosiers which all came during last season, which was capped off by ending Indiana’s season with a 93-66 win in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Key Returners: Malik Reneau, F, Jr. | Mackenzie Mgbako, F, Soph. | Trey Galloway, G, Gr. | Gabe Cupps, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Oumar Ballo, C, Gr. (Arizona) | Myles Rice, G, R-Soph. (Washington State) | Bryson Tucker, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Luke Goode, F, Sr. (Illinois).
Key Departures: Kel’el Ware, C (NBA Draft) | Xavier Johnson, G (Eligibility) | Anthony Walker, F (Eligibility) | CJ Gunn, G, Jr. (DePaul).
Outlook: Former Hoosier All-American Mike Woodson entered the season on somewhat of the hot seat and that chatter heated up after getting thrashed by Louisville 89-61 and 89-73 to No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
But four-straight victories since then has calmed the waters, including a 82-67 win over Minnesota to open up conference play on Monday. The returning duo of Malik Reneau and reigning Big Ten Freshman of the year Mackenzie Mgbako have led the way for the Hoosiers through 10 games. Both forwards average over 15 points and five rebounds per game, including Mgbako’s 43.9% mark from three-point land.
There's a good reason why Indiana was picked second in the conference preseason poll, and that’s due to having one of the highest ranked transfer classes in the nation. IU lost center Kel’el Ware to the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Draft last spring and Woodson replaced him with Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo who’s averaged 13.2 PPG on 70 percent shooting and is among the leaders in the Big Ten in rebounds per contest (9.0) and blocked shots (2.0). A Freshman All-American with Washington State, Myles Rice is the fourth Hoosier in double-figures with 10.8 ppg.
Woodson has Indiana working as one of the most lethal offenses in the country with 80.4 points per game while shooting nearly 51 percent from the field – which is second in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are also in the top five in the conference in three-point and free throw percentage, defensive and total rebounds and assists per game.
It’s a rough two-game stretch to begin conference play for the Huskers, but that’s life in the Big Ten. A win shouldn’t be the expectation in this one. Indiana has the better offense and roster on paper, but there’s something to Nebraska defending its home court. I still have Indiana in this one, but the Huskers should give the Hoosiers a test being at home and looking to prove themselves after getting shelled on the road.
