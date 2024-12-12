All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Tarleton State Despite Abysmal Shooting Night

The Huskers struggled to make shots but still found a way to get the win.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Tarleton State.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Tarleton State. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

An ugly night of shooting the basketball still ended with a win for Nebraska women's basketball.

No. 24 Nebraska beat Tarleton State at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday evening, 63-50. The Huskers improve to 9-1 while the Texans fall to 5-6.

Despite the poor shooting, Nebraska looked to have the game in hand late in the third quarter. The Huskers used a 24-6 to lead by 18 points. But the Texans kept chipping away as the Huskers kept missing shots.

A 9-0 run by Tarleton State cut the deficit to six. Nebraska answered with a 9-0 run, with seven points coming via free throw. The Texans scored just six points over the final five minutes as the Huskers held on for the victory.

Nebraska shot 29.8% for the game, including 7-of-22 on 3s. Tarleton State made 38.5% of their shots, including 8-of-22 from deep.

The real difference came at the stripe. Nebraska shot 25 free throws, making 22 of them. Tarleton State finished 2-for-2 at the line.

The Texans committed 21 turnovers on the night, which the Huskers turned into 17 points.

Britt Prince poured in a game-high 19 points. Alexis Markowski (15) and Amiah Hargrove (13) also scored in double figures.

Nebraska stays home Sunday to host Chattanooga. Tip is set for noon CST on Nebraska Public Media and streaming on B1G+.

Box score

Kaleb Henry
