Nebraska Tight End Nate Boerkircher Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has hit Nebraska football's tight end room.
Nate Boerkircher has entered the portal. The Nebraska native has one year of eligibility remaining.
Boerkircher played sparingly over his first two years in Lincoln, the Covid shortened 2020 season and a redshirt season in 2021.
In 2022, Boerkircher played in every game and made six starts. He caught six passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
Over the past two seasons under Matt Rhule, Boerkircher continued to see action in every game. In 2023, he caught five passes for 51 yards while adding one rush for 11 yards. This fall, he caught six passes for a career-high 93 yards.
Out of Aurora, Nebraska, Boerkircher joined Nebraska as a walk-on. He did have a scholarship offer to play for Division II Chadron State.
MORE: Nebraska Offensive Lineman Jacob Hood Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Big Ten Conference Releases 2025 Football Schedules; Nebraska Opens League Slate Against Michigan Sept. 20
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Reverses Course, Exits to Transfer Portal to Stay a Husker
MORE: Huskers Land at No. 11 in Final College Huddle Big Ten Rankings
MORE: Dave Feit's Historical 12-Team College Football Playoffs
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.