Nebraska Tight End Nate Boerkircher Enters Transfer Portal

After his most productive season as a Husker, Nate Boerkircher is off to the transfer portal.

Kaleb Henry

Nate Boerkircher runs out of the tunnel during his senior day introduction.
Nate Boerkircher runs out of the tunnel during his senior day introduction. / Amarillo Mullen
The transfer portal has hit Nebraska football's tight end room.

Nate Boerkircher has entered the portal. The Nebraska native has one year of eligibility remaining.

Boerkircher played sparingly over his first two years in Lincoln, the Covid shortened 2020 season and a redshirt season in 2021.

Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher catches a pass for a 25-yard gain in the third quarter against Colorado.
Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher catches a pass for a 25-yard gain in the third quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

In 2022, Boerkircher played in every game and made six starts. He caught six passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Over the past two seasons under Matt Rhule, Boerkircher continued to see action in every game. In 2023, he caught five passes for 51 yards while adding one rush for 11 yards. This fall, he caught six passes for a career-high 93 yards.

Out of Aurora, Nebraska, Boerkircher joined Nebraska as a walk-on. He did have a scholarship offer to play for Division II Chadron State.

Kaleb Henry
