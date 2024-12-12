Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football Schedule, Core Player Is Back & Portal Intel
Also, Husker volleyball legend Jordan Larson on John Cook, Harper Murray, the Olympics and the NCAA Tournament.
In this story:
Nebraska football & volleyball in one show! Adam Carriker gives his entertaining reaction to Nebraska's football schedule, a core Husker player returning, and he shares the latest transfer portal intel. Also, Nebraska volleyball legend Jordan Larson on John Cook, Harper Murray, the Olympics & the NCAA Tournament! This is one of Adam's favorite interviews ever. Finally, Bill Belichick is North Carolina's coach!
Hit the play button above to watch
