How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. No. 12 Ohio State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska women’s basketball team may be able to give some pointers to Nebraska men’s basketball.
As the men continue to fall apart, the Husker women have the train rolling, crushing Wisconsin 91-60 Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena to extend its winning streak to five games thanks to a balanced scoring attack, including a team-high 17 points from Kendall Moriarty off the bench. Jessica Petrie (15), Britt Prince (14), Alexis Markowski (12) and Petra Bozan (10) made up the five double figure scorers for NU who shot over 54% from the field while going a staggering 16-for-32 from beyond the arc.
It was a perfect tune up game as Nebraska puts that winning streak on the line against a top-12 Ohio State team with only one loss on its schedule in 18 games.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers battle the No. 12 Buckeyes Sunday in Lincoln for the “Pack PBA” game.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: (RV) Nebraska (15-4, 6-2 B1G) vs. No. 12 Ohio State (17-1, 6-1 B1G)
- When: Sunday, January 26, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Ne.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 12 Ohio State Scout
Head Coach: Kevin McGuff | 12th Season at Ohio State; 23rd as HC | 216-103 (.676) at Ohio State; 471-202 (.699) Career Record | 13x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 2x Elite Eights, 3x Sweet 16s; As AC: National Champion (2001) | 4x B1G Regular Season titles, 1x B1G Tournament title, 3x A10 Regular Season titles, 4x A10 Tournament titles | 1x B1G Coach OTY (2024) | Previous Head Coach at Washington and Xavier | Previous Assistant at Notre Dame and Miami (Ohio).
2023-24 Record: 26-6 (16-2 B1G, 1st) | 1x All-American, 1x All-American Honorable Mention, B1G Defensive Player & Coach OTY, 2x All-Big Ten First Team, 2x All-Big Ten Second Team, 2x All-Defensive Team, 2x Honorable Mentions | L, 75-63 to Duke in NCAA Round of 32.
All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 14-9 (February 14, 2024 last matchup; 80-47 OSU).
Key Returners: Cotie McMahon, F, Jr. | Taylor Thierry, G/F, Sr. | Madison Greene, G, Gr.
Key Additions: Chance Gray, G, Jr. (Oregon) | Jaloni Cambridge, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Ajae Petty, F, Gr. (Kentucky) | Ava Watson, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Elsa Lemmilä, C, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Jacy Sheldon, G (Eligibility) | Celeste Taylor, G (Eligibility) | Rebeka Mikulášiková, F (Eligibility) | Rikki Harris, G, Gr. (Dayton) | Emma Shumate, G, R-Jr. (Michigan State) | Taiyier Parks, F (Eligibility) | Eboni Walker, F (Eligibility).
Outlook: With at least 24 wins in seven of his 12 seasons, including an Elite Eight and three Sweet 16s, Kevin McGruff has established Ohio State as a perennial contender in the Big Ten, and that hasn’t changed so far through the 2024-2025 season.
Coming off 26 wins and an appearance in the NCAA Round of 32, OSU lost a ton of production which included All-Big Ten AP All-American Jacy Sheldon and All-Big Ten second team pick Celeste Taylor who was also named the conference defensive player of the year by the coaches. In total, 62% of last season’s minutes departed the program including the transfer of Rikki Harris to Dayton after playing in 31 of the 32 games for the Buckeyes.
Despite the turnover, McGruff and OSU returned two of its biggest stars with AP All-American Honorable Mention Cotie McMahon coming back for her junior season in Columbus. She’s been leading the charge for Ohio State despite missing four games with a team-high 16.6 PPG while grabbing 4.6 rebounds per contest. Hybrid guard Taylor Thierry is back for her senior season and is once again averaging double digits (10.2 PPG) while shooting over 58% from the field and grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game which is second on the team.
A trio of newcomers replenished the star power lost by OSU over the offseason. Oregon transfer Chance Gray has poured in 15.9 points per game through her first 18 games as a Buckeye while shooting 40.6% from three. More impressively, true freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge has cracked the starting lineup and has taken off with 15.4 points per game and leads the team with 4.1 assists per game. The other big addition through the transfer portal has been Kentucky’s Ajae Petty who has come into Columbus averaging 10.6 PPG and 7.9 RPG as a 6-foot-3 forward.
Averaging 83.4 points (2nd in B1G) and 13.6 steals (1st in B1G) per game, Ohio State is dangerous on both ends of the floor. Coming off a shocking 62-59 loss to Penn State on the road, the Buckeyes will be out for blood to rebound from its first loss of the season. Put me down for an Ohio State win, but with a huge crowd expected for Sunday afternoon, crazier upsets have happened inside PBA.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at No. 18 Wisconsin: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Remembering Calvin Jones
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan and Purdue Highlight a Loaded Slate
MORE: Nebraska Softball to Play Nationally Televised Game on MLB Network
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: What Happens Next?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.