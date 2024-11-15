How to Watch Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. South Dakota: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
The first road trip of the season has arrived for the No. 21 Nebraska women’s basketball team.
The Huskers avoided another scare from a mid-major conference contender Tuesday in a commanding 84-58 win over Southern. Five-star recruit Britt Prince returned from a lower leg/ankle injury, but seemed to have some rust in scoring six points on 2-for-5 shooting with four assists, three steals and three rebounds.
All-Big Ten center Alexis Markowski carried the load with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds while reigning conference freshman of the year Natalie Potts poured in 17 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double. Plus, Alberte Rimdal added 13 points to complete the leading trio for NU to improve to a 3-0 start.
Up next is a weekend trip to South Dakota where Nebraska will play in the historic Sanford Pentagon to face South Dakota, who will be the Huskers’ second Summit League opponent in their opening four games.
Here’s all you need to know for Saturday.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. South Dakota (0-3, 0-0 Summit)
- When: 7 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 16
- Where: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
South Dakota Scout
Head Coach: Carrie Eighmey | 1st Season | 248-124 (.667) Career HC Record | 3x NCAA DII Tournament Appearances, 2x NAIA National Tournament Appearances | Past head coaching stops at Idaho, UNK and Hastings College.
2023-2024 Record: 23-13 (9-7 Summit, 4th) | 1x All-Summit League First Team, 1x All-Newcomer Team | L, 84-52 to Wyoming in WNIT Super 16.
All-Time Series: Nebraska Leads 10-1 (2013 last matchup, 87-53 NU)
Fun Fact: Saturday will mark only the 12th matchup between the two schools with Nebraska’s only loss in the series coming in a 87-85 overtime thriller in 1981. This will only be the third time the Huskers and Coyotes have played since 1984.
Key Returners: Grace Larkins, G, Sr. | Carley Duffney, F, Jr. | Alexi Hempe, F, Sr. | Olivia Kieffer, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Adara Groman, G, Sr. (New Hampshire) | Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, C, R-Fr. (Colorado).
Key Departures: Kendall Holmes, G, Sr. (Belmont) | Natalie Mazurek, C, R-Jr. (TCU) | Tori Deperry, F (Eligibility) | Walker Demers, C, Jr. (North Dakota) | Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, G (Eligibility).
Outlook: A new era is underway in Vermillion with first-year head coach Carie Eighmey. South Dakota has shown to be an effective proving ground for coaches, with two of the last three rising to become leaders of Power Four programs, which includes Nebraska’s Amy Williams and Minnesota’s Dawn Plitzuweit. The Coyotes only got two years from previous coach Kayla Karius, but she left to lead her alma mater at Wisconsin Green Bay.
Eighmey has an impressive resume of her own, carrying a career .667 winning percentage over 12 seasons as a head coach. She led her alma mater, NAIA's Hastings College to a 68-31 record over three seasons before moving over to Division II’s University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK). She spent eight seasons in Kearney, collecting a 165-74 record with three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament to end her tenure. She moved on to Idaho, posting a 15-16 record in one season before returning to the midwest.
Plenty of contributors left with the coaching change, including five of the nine players who played in 30 or more games last season. That includes guard Kendall Holmes, who left for Belmont after recording 11.4 points per game for SD.
However, Eighmey was able to keep last season’s leading scorer (16.5 PPG) and All-Summit League First Teamer Grace Larkins. Third-leading scorer Carley Duffney (7.7 PPG) also returns alongside forward Alexi Hempe (5.6 PPG) and Olivia Kieffer, who came off the bench for every game last year.
Adara Groman (New Hampshire) and 6-3 center Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (Colorado) both come to Vermillion, but Eighmey’s first squad consists of mostly returning players. Eighmey is taking a more calculated approach, bringing in five true freshmen.
The Coyotes have lost their first three games by a combined 13 points to Saint Louis (85-83, OT), Air Force (73-66) and LMU (71-67, OT). The competitiveness is there, but it’s hard not to see Nebraska running away with this thing. It will be interesting to see if Eighmey becomes another South Dakota coaching success story in the years to come.
