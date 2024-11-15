Nebraska Football DL Commit Tyson Terry Staying Loyal to the Cornhuskers
Less than a month until early signing day college football and recruiting for the 2025 class is as hot as ever.
Nebraska football just flipped another Kansas City-area prospect in four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt this week. But who among the Husker commits could be going the other way?
Not Tyson Terry. The four-star (Rivals) defensive lineman from Omaha North is locked in to being a Husker. He recently visited Lincoln again and caught up with HuskerMax.
“My visit to Nebraska was amazing as always. Start with the great food at the new training table. It’s just unbelievable food,” Terry said. ”Then get to talk and meet 1-on-1 with every single coach and that’s always great to get to see them and talk face-to-face with everybody. Then the sideline for pregame is amazing and everybody getting warmed up. Then just watching the game after that, and they always have great hospitality, it really feels like a home!”
While some believed the impact of the crowd inside Memorial Stadium was less than it should have been for the UCLA game, that feeling was not shared by the recruits.
“The atmosphere at Nebraska is definitely different,” Terry said. ”Doesn’t matter hot or cold, the stadium is always going to be sold out! Also, night games are absolutely electric! The entire state of Nebraska gets into the games!”
Terry knows something about playing for great environments as his Vikings have won two Nebraska Class A (the largest class) playoff games this month. They'll take on top-seeded Omaha Westside in the state semifinals Friday night.
With the football season continuing for Terry, he hasn't wavered on his commitment.
“I’m committed to Nebraska, and what they do very well is build relationships,” Terry said. ”Obviously, the part of football but also outside of football and building a relationship on that and also with my family. It’s just cool to see how much they care. I’m fully locked in with Nebraska 100%. Also, as of right now, I don’t plan on visiting any other schools! GBR!”
