Nebraska Football Commit Conor Booth Peer Recruiting 4-Star Target
Another visit to Lincoln for a talented commit came with some peer recruiting news
Conor Booth, the three-star running back out of Bishop Neumann High School, visited Nebraska for the UCLA game. He caught up with HuskerMax after the visit.
“It was great! I had a good time with the coaches and seeing the commits and other recruits,” Booth said. “The atmosphere was great like always, Nebraska fans never fail to show up.”
Booth put together an incredible senior campaign, but Nebraska's staff took the effort to continue growing the relationship and not letting other programs swoop in and steal him away.
“They do a great job of staying in contact with me and making me feel like a priority towards them. I’m fully locked in with Nebraska,” Booth said.
During the visit, Booth did his best to make a good impression a 2026 four-star running back target.
“I was able to catch up with Brian Bonner for a little bit to see how he has been doing and talked to the other commits like always,” Booth said.
Booth and his Bishop Neumann team are still active in Nebraska's C2 (fourth-largest class) playoffs. They host Battle Creek Friday night in the state semifinals.
MORE: Nebraska Football DL Commit Tyson Terry Staying Loyal to the Cornhuskers
MORE: Dana Holgorsen's Salary For Nebraska Football Revealed
MORE: Nebraska Football Moving Up 2026 WR Kohen Brown's List
MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Oregon
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Nebraska's Schedule is About to Ramp Up
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.