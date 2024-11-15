Nebraska Football Moving Up 2026 WR Kohen Brown's List
A successful visit has Nebraska moving up a recruit's personal board of potential schools.
A three-star wide receiver from Waxahachie, Texas, Kohen Brown visited Lincoln for the UCLA game. He caught up with HuskerMax after his visit.
“My visit was fantastic, I really enjoyed my time,” Brown said. “The atmosphere was crazy. It was loud the whole time and packed until the end. Imagine you’re in a movie and there’s millions of people yelling your name.”
Nebraska was already one of Brown's favorites, but the visit helped solidify that position.
“Yes, they were always in my top schools but they definitely moved up after this visit,” Brown said.
Brown holds offers from more than a dozen schools, including Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Miami (OH) Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Texas, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State, Tulsa, UAB, UNLV, and UTEP.
