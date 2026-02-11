How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Minnesota with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

It was a career day for Logan Nissley, but her best outing as a Husker wasn't nearly enough for the Nebraska women's basketball team to snap its recent skid, dropping its third straight game in a 78-60 defeat to No. 22 Maryland.

Pouring in a game-high 22 points, which included six three-pointers, Nissley was the lone Husker to reach double figures in a game that NU only shot 39.3% from the field compared to 50% for the Terrapins. Callin Hake added eight points while Jessica Petrie and Britt Prince each chipped in seven, but Maryland was in control from the start, using a 30-17 second quarter to build an insurmountable lead.

With a less-than-stellar 5-8 record in the Big Ten, pressure is ramping up for Nebraska to claim a few wins in its final five regular-season games in order to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately for the Huskers, they have another opportunity to earn a quality win with a road trip to the Twin Cities to visit a Minnesota team that's just sitting outside the top 25.

Here's all you need to know for Thursday's showdown in Minneapolis.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-8, 5-8 B1G) at (RV) Minnesota (18-6, 9-4 B1G)

Nebraska (16-8, 5-8 B1G) at (RV) Minnesota (18-6, 9-4 B1G) When: Thursday, Feb. 12

Thursday, Feb. 12 Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn. Time: 7 p.m. CST

7 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has the Gophers positioned for an NCAA Tournament berth after winning the WBIT last year. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota Scout

Head Coach

Dawn Plitzuweit | 3rd season at Minnesota; 19th as HC

63-33 (.656) at Minnesota; 428-173 (.712) Career Record

1x NCAA Div. II National Champion (2006), 4x NCAA Div. 1 Tournament Apps., 1x WBIT Title (2025)

3x Summit League regular season & tournament

3x Summit League Coach OTY, Kay Yow Award (2022)

Previous head coach at West Virginia, South Dakota, Northern Kentucky and Grand Valley State

Previous assistant at Michigan, Green Bay and Michigan Tech

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 25-11 (8-10 B1G, 13th)

25-11 (8-10 B1G, 13th) Finish: WBIT Champions

WBIT Champions All-B1G: 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 19-14

Dec. 8, 2024, last matchup, 84-65 NU

Minnesota guard Tori McKinney (14) leads the Gophers in scoring as a sophomore with over 13 points per game. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Mara Braun | G | R-Jr. | Led the Gophers in scoring last year before suffering a season-ending injury just five games in, but has returned to score 11 points and four rebounds in 2025-2026.

Grace Grocholski | G/F | Jr. | All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year and has replicated her 2024-2025 production with 13 points and five rebounds per contest.

Amaya Battle | G | Sr. | Returning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention who has seen her point scoring shrink to nine points per game, but has upped her rebounding to seven per contest.

Tori McKinney | G | Soph. | Another returning scorer that now leads Minnesota in scoring with 13.4 PPG and steals with 35.

Sophie Hart | C | Gr. | Starting center that's improved to record over 10 points per game and six rebounds while shooting nearly 54% from the field.

Key Departures

Mallory Heyer | F | Transfer | The only Gopher starter that didn't return and instead transferred to Oregon after posting over eight points and rebounds per game last year in Minneapolis.

Annika Stewart | F/C | Graduated | Former Nebraska transfer who played as a key reserve for Minnesota with over eight points per game in her last collegiate season.

Former Minnesota forward Mallory Heyer (24) transferred to Oregon after adding eight points and rebounds per game last year. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Brylee Glenn | G | Gr. | Started in 93 of her 102 games at Kansas State before transferring to Minnesota, where she adds seven points per game as a veteran option off the bench.

Finau Tonga | F | Gr. | Another bench transfer that starred at San Jose State last year and was one of the most efficient players in the country with a 58% mark from the field.

Makena Christian | G | Fr. | First-year guard from Wisconsin who's seeing nearly 12 minutes per game in all 24 contests this season.

Outlook

Dealing with a roster full of youth in 2024-2025, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit overcame a 13th-place finish in the Big Ten to lead Minnesota to the WBIT Championship to jumpstart an offseason that didn't see many departures for the Gophers.

Starter Mallory Heyer was the biggest subtraction as she transferred to Big Ten foe Oregon after adding eight points and rebounds per game for the Gophers. Plus, former Husker Annika Stewart graduated after scoring eight points per game as a key option off the bench.

Minnesota’s Brylee Glenn, left, joined the Gophers over the offseason after starting in 92 of 103 games at Kansas State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Otherwise, Minnesota returned most of the core that finished last season at 25-11. Tori McKinney was a double-digit scorer as a true freshman, and she's made a jump to now lead the Gophers with over 13 points per game as a sophomore. She's joined by All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and returning junior Grace Grocholski, who has equaled her production from last year with 13 points and five rebounds per contest. Fellow junior Mara Braun is another veteran who adds 11.3 PPG, while graduate center Sophie Hart has improved to average 10 points and six rebounds across 24 games this year. Amaya Battle joined Grocholski as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year, but her scoring touch has dipped to single digits while increasing her rebounding average to over seven.

The returning production allowed Plitzuweit to bring in a couple of experienced bench options, including Brylee Glenn, who started in 93 of her 102 games at Kansas State. Finau Tonga is a veteran forward from San Jose State, where she was one of the most efficient shooters in the nation. Plus, true freshman guard Makena Christian has added depth with nearly a dozen minutes per game.

With a 9-4 mark in the Big Ten with depth all around the roster, this is a dangerous team that could win a game or two in the NCAA Tournament, as shown by their previous victories over No. 10 Iowa and No. 21 USC. With all that said, I like the Gophers to defend their home floor and hand Nebraska its fourth-straight loss.

