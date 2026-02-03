How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at No. 8 Michigan with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The Nebraska women's basketball team may have an emerging star in sophomore Amiah Hargrove, who dropped in 24 points and six rebounds to get the Huskers within four of No. 11 Ohio State on the road, but the Buckeyes sprinted ahead with an 11-0 run to spoil any chance of an upset and hand NU another ranked loss.

Star point guard Britt Prince added 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Logan Nissley's 11 points made it three NU players in double digits. Turnovers proved to be Nebraska's downfall as their 21 giveaways resulted in 33 OSU points, which added to the 51.7 field goal percentage by the Buckeyes to earn their 20th win of the season. It was another sour note for the Huskers, who dropped to 0-5 in games against ranked foes, but they once again have a chance to improve that stat when they continue their Big Ten road trip at Michigan.

Playing in the second contest of a three-game stretch with all ranked opponents, here's all you need to know as Nebraska faces No. 8 Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night at the Crisler Center.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (16-6, 5-6 B1G) at No. 8 Michigan (19-3, 10-1 B1G)

Nebraska (16-6, 5-6 B1G) at No. 8 Michigan (19-3, 10-1 B1G) When: Wednesday, February 4

Wednesday, February 4 Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich. Time: 6 p.m. CST

6 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico may have the best team in her 14th season in Ann Arbor. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 8 Michigan Scout

Head Coach

Kim Barnes Arico | 14th season at Michigan; 30th as HC

303-147 (.673) at Michigan; 573-353 (.619) Career Record

12x DI NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x Elite Eight, 1x Sweet 16, 1x WNIT Championship (2017)

2x B1G Coach OTY, 2x BIG EAST Coach OTY, 2x NYCAC Coach OTY, 2x MBWA D-1 Coach OTY, WNIT/MBWA D-11 Coach OTY

Previous head coach at St. John's, Adelphi, NJIT and Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 23-11 (11-7 B1G, T-5th)

23-11 (11-7 B1G, T-5th) B1G Awards: Co-Freshman OTY

Co-Freshman OTY All-B1G: 2x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention, 2x All-Freshman

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 18-10

Feb. 6, 2025, last matchup, 78-60 Michigan

Michigan guard Olivia Olson (1) has been the jewel of the 2024 recruiting class, averaging over 18 points per game as a sophomore. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Olivia Olson | G | Soph. | Voted by the Big Ten Coaches as the conference's Co-Freshman of the Year last season after putting up over 16 points and five rebounds per game while also making the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Syla Swords | G | Soph. | The second part of Michigan's young guard core was All-Big Ten Second Team last season and averages over 13 points per game this year as a sophomore.

Mila Holloway | G | Soph. | The final part of the Wolverines' program-changing trio has improved her scoring to over 13 points per game and four rebounds.

Brooke Quarles Daniels | G | Sr. | Former Oakland transfer who's averaging over six points and five rebounds per game after moving into the starting lineup for her final college season.

Te'Yala Delfosse | G/F | Soph. | The lesser-known part of the stellar freshman class, the New Jersey native has blossomed into a 10.5-point scorer as the primary reserve for the Wolveines.

Ally VanTimmeren | F | Gr. | Veteran forward that's only seeing 5.2 minutes per game, which nearly matches her playing time from last season.

Macy Brown | G | Jr. | Another tall veteran guard who sees limited playing time, with under 10 minutes per contest.

Alyssa Crockett | F | Sr. | Has started in two of her 18 appearances this season, adding 3.5 points per game.

Key Departures

Jordan Hobbs | G | Graduated | Senior guard who ranked third on the Wolverines last year with 13.6 PPG and 4.8 RPG in her final college season.

Greta Kampschroeder | G | Graduated | The second of two departing starters for Michigan; the 6-foot-1 guard chipped in just short of seven points per game.

Yulia Grabovskaia | C | Transfer | The Russian center was one of UM's top reserves as a junior, but transferred to Washington over the offseason.

Former Michigan guard Jordan Hobbs (1) graduated after adding over 13 points per game in her final college season. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Ashley Sofilkanich | F | Jr. | First-year Bucknell transfer that was named last season's Patriot League Player of the Year with over 19 PPG; now scores 8.7 points per game as a new starter for the Wolverines.

Kendall Dudley | G | Soph. | 6-foot-2 second-year transfer from UCLA who's scoring 6.2 points and grabbing over four rebounds per game across 21 contests.

McKenzie Mathurin | G | Fr. | Top-40 recruit from Oklahoma who's seen action in 15 games this season with a 4.7 points per game average.

Outlook

Earning 20 wins or more in all but one of her 14 seasons at Michigan, Wolverines head coach Kim Barnes Arico may have struck gold with her 2024 recruiting class. Built around the freshman quarter of Olivia Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway, and Te'Yala Delfosse, Michigan saw both Olson and Swords earn All-Big Ten honors in what amounted to an NCAA Tournament Second Round defeat in their debut season.

Michigan’s Ashley Sofilkanich came to Ann Arbor after winning last year's Patriot League Player of the Year award at Bucknell. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, with all four returning, plus the addition of 2024-2025 Patriot League Player of the Year Ashley Sofilkanich, the Wolverines are now a Final Four contender. Despite a regression in overall production from Swords, all of the four current sophomores average double figures to anchor an experienced roster that had nine players return from last year's squad. And even with the graduation of veteran leaders Jordan Hobbs (13.6 PPG) and Greta Kampschroeder, as well as the transfer of Russian center Yulia Grabovskaia to Washington, Michigan looks to be on track for the best season of Arico's 14-year tenure.

A domination of No. 18 Notre Dame (93-54) and a near loss to No. 1 UConn (72-69) in non-conference play provided early proof of the Wolverines' talent level, which was stamped in their most recent 94-91 overtime win over No. 13 Michigan State. By owning the Big Ten's most lethal offense (87.8 PPG) and being one of the conference's stout rebounders (16.2 ORPG), Michigan grinds opponents down while also using active hands as the Wolverines sit third in the Big Ten with 12.1 steals per game. It's another brutal matchup for the Huskers, and I don't foresee a different result than what we saw from NU against Ohio State. Give me the Wolverines in a tight battle that eventually opens up to a cushioned win for Michigan.

