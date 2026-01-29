Nebraska Women's Basketball Runs Away from Northwestern with Hot Shooting

LINCOLN—Nebraska women's basketball took care of business on Wednesday.

The Huskers were red-hot for most of the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena, running away from the Northwestern Wildcats, 89-73. Nebraska improved to 16-5 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten Conference, while Northwestern fell to 8-13 on the year and 2-8 in the league.

In a season that has seen the Big Red struggle against ranked opponents and the top of the Big Ten, they have also continued to stay a step ahead of the bottom of the league. As of the final buzzer on Wednesday, Nebraska was firmly in the middle of the Big Ten, tied for ninth place.

Both teams had to deal with a soft whistle, as 45 fouls were called over the 40 minutes of action. Nine different players had at least three fouls by the end of it, with Nebraska's Eliza Maupin and Petra Bozan both fouling out.

The Huskers never trailed, getting a Maupi layup on the opening possession and then taking the lead for good with a Britt Prince three-pointer. Nebraska made 7-of-9 from deep in the first half to hold a 47-36 advantage at the break.

OH MY LO



HUSKERS HAVE ANOTHER pic.twitter.com/SDUYrCoJLc — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) January 29, 2026

The second half was evenly contested, but Nebraska added four more three-pointers and continued to pull away for the final difference at 16 points.

Nebraska shot 52.6% for the game, including 11-of-21 on three pointers. Northwestern made 45.5% of its shots, making 6-of-16 from beyond the arc.

With all of the fouls called, both teams shot plenty of free throws. Nebraska went 18-for-20, with Northwestern going 17-for-25.

Prince led all scorers with 28 points. The talented sophomore also pitched in six rebounds and six assists.

quick with it 🕺 pic.twitter.com/KsyHWiIHON — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) January 29, 2026

Logan Nissley, who made four three-pointers on the night, scored 14 points. Callin Hake and Amiah Hargrove contributed 13 points each.

Hargrove got the start for Jessica Petrie, who was out due to illness.

Nebraska is now on the road for five of the next seven games. Up next is a trip to No. 11 Ohio State on Sunday. Tip from Columbus is set for 5 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 Nebraska 87 vs. Omaha 35

Dec. 14 Nebraska 85, Illinois State 44

Dec. 21 Nebraska 87, Cal Baptist 56

Dec. 29 74 USC, Nebraska 66

Jan. 1 Iowa 86, Nebraska 76

Jan. 4 Nebraska 78, Purdue 62

Jan. 8 Nebraska 78, Indiana 73

Jan. 11 UCLA 83, Nebraska 61

Jan. 15 Michigan State 73, Nebraska 71

Jan. 21 Wisconsin 63, Nebraska 60

Jan. 24 Nebraska 81, Illinois 75

Jan. 28 Nebraska 89, Northwestern 73

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

