How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. North Carolina A&T with Preview, Breakdown, Stream

The Nebraska women's basketball team continued to handle their business over a busy sports weekend for the Cornhuskers.

Facing a Western Illinois team that's expected to compete in the Ohio Valley Conference, Nebraska tore apart the Leathernecks in a dominant 98-35 drubbing Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Five different players scored in double digits for NU, including a game-high 19 from star point guard Britt Prince. Rising junior Amiah Hargrove added 17 while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Five-star recruit Ashlyn Koupal chipped in 16 while Allison Weidner and Emily Fisher each poured in 10 points.

Nebraska tormented WIU all afternoon by forcing 33 turnovers and holding the OVC contender to just 31.8% from the field on just 44 shots. Now, the Huskers make the turnaround to face another mid-major Tuesday night in Lincoln.

Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

NC A&T head coach Tarrell Robinson has won a program-best 261 games as he coaches his 16th season with the Aggies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina A&T Scout

Head Coach

Tarrell Robinson | 15th Season at NC A&T & as Head Coach

261-162 (.617) at NC A&T & as Head Coach

3x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x WNIT, 1x WBIT

5x MEAC regular season titles, 3x MEAC tournament titles

Previous assistant at VCU, NC A&T, NC A&T (Men's)

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 12-18 (7-11 CAA, 9th)

12-18 (7-11 CAA, 9th) All-CAA: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 1-0

Nov. 9, 2012, last matchup; 68-50 NU

North Carolina A&T forward Paris Locke earned All-CAA Third Team and All-Defensive team honors last season. | North Carolina A&T Athletics

Key Returners

Paris Locke | F | Sr. | The best returner from last year's A&T squad, Locke earned All-CAA Third and Defensive Team honors after averaging 11 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

Anaya Karriem | F | Soph. | The 6-foot-2 forward has stepped into a starting role with the Aggies this season after coming off the bench in 28 of 30 last year. Through two games, the New Jersey native is scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Darrionna Howard | F | Sr. | A key bench contributor for A&T over the past two seasons, Darrionna has averaged 24 minutes per game this year and last year.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Drew Alexander | G | Jr. | Joins the Aggies after contributing off the bench for the past two seasons at Temple. Averaging 11 points per game through the first two contests so far this season.

Maraja Pass | G | Sr. | A starter at Elon for her first three college seasons, the North Carolina native joined the Aggies over the offseason and has scored 16 points in her first two games.

Jada Bates | F | Jr. | The 6-foot-3 junior played at Arkansas for the past two seasons, where she appeared in 56 career games off the bench with an average of 13 minutes per contest. The Georgia native is expected to have a key role for the Aggies this season.

Rania Curry | G | Soph. | The second-year guard spent her freshman season at Mercer, where she put up 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game before transferring to North Carolina A&T.

Yves Cox | C | Jr. | The Texas native is on her third school in as many years after playing for Cal State Northridge as a freshman and Arkansas State as a sophomore. Has averaged four points and rebounds per game off the bench for the Aggies.

Drew Alexander transferred to N.C. A&T after two seasons at Temple and now leads the Aggies in scoring. | North Carolina A&T Athletics

Key Departures

Chaniya Clark | C | Graduated | The four-year center for N.C. A&T capped off her college career by being named to the All-CAA First Team. Averaged nearly 13 points and seven rebounds in her final collegiate season.

D'Mya Tucker | G | Graduated | The veteran guard spent five seasons with the Aggies and ended her career by scoring over 10 points per game as a full-time starter.

Outlook

Entering his 16th season at North Carolina A&T, women's basketball head coach Tarrell Robinson is the winningest coach in program history and has a roster that should be competitive in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). After a disappointing 2025-2026 season that saw the Aggies finish ninth in the conference with a 12-18 overall record, the program lost a pair of top players in All-CAA First Team selection Chaniya Clark (12.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG) and veteran guard D'Mya Tucker (10.7 PPG) — who represented two-thirds of the roster that averaged double-digit scoring.

That's what makes forward Paris Locke such an important piece of this year's team. The senior comes off a season that saw her average over 11 points, six rebounds and three assists per game as an all-around player. She's expected to be a focal point of the offense alongside returner and new starter Anaya Karriem. Standing at 6-foot-2, Karriem is averaging nine points and eight rebounds through the team's first two games.

North Carolina A&T returner Anaya Karriem is averaging nine points and eight rebounds as a new starter for the Aggies. | North Carolina A&T Athletics

Robinson brought in plenty of transfers in hopes of elevating the talent on the roster. That starts with Temple transfer Drew Alexander, who's leading the team with 11 points per game through two contests. She was a contributor off the bench with the Owls for two seasons before transferring to become a starter at N.C. A&T. In a similar story, 6-foot-3 forward Jada Bates played at Arkansas for her first two collegiate seasons before joining the Aggies in hopes of earning more playing time.

Senior guard Maraja Pass started at Elon for three seasons before transferring, where she continues to be a starter. Sophomore Rania Curry will see action off the bench after scoring nearly five points per game as a freshman at Mercer last year. Plus, center Yves Cox will bring depth off the bench after starring at Cal State Northridge and Arkansas State in the last two seasons.

Using the transfer portal for a new look roster in 2026-2027, Robinson is hoping all the moves he made will turn into more wins. Tabbed to finish third in the CAA, the Aggies should be competitive in their own conference, but not against the Huskers.

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