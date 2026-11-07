Huskers Rout Leathernecks with Top-10 Program Margin of Victory

Nebraska women's basketball had no problems with Western Illinois on Saturday.

The Huskers moved to 2-0 with a 98-35 victory over the Leathernecks. That 63-point margin of victory is the seventh-largest in program history and the largest since a 73-point win in 2023.

1. vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 1/22/75 (112-25)......87

2. vs. InterAmerican, 12/21/93 (122-46) .......... 76

3. vs. UNCW, 12/5/23 (108-35)........................ 73

4. vs. South Dakota, 3/14/75 (98-26)............... 72

5. vs. Nicholls State, 12/10/95 (107-38)........... 69

6. vs. Omaha, 11/7/22 ..................................... 64

Western Illinois falls to 1-1 on the season.

On the first possession of the game, Husker guard Britt Prince knocked down a jumper to give Nebraska a lead that would never be relinquished. The basket also pushed Prince into the 1,000-point club for her career.

"I'm really happy about it," Prince said postgame. "I'm not really worried about it that much. I'm just proud that we're 2-0 right now."

Nebraska dominated Western Illinois to improve to 2-0 on the year. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers led by 19 points after the first quarter, and by 32 at halftime. The letup never came after the break, with a smothering defense holding the Leathernecks to just six points in the third quarter, including only two in the final seven minutes of the frame.

While Western Illinois enjoyed its best-scoring quarter of the game in the fourth, Nebraska's offensive onslaught didn't let up. The Huskers led by as many as 66 points before a late three-pointer by Western Illinois dropped the final margin to 63.

The Huskers shot a blistering 54.3% from the field, including 8-of-19 from deep. The Leathernecks made 31.8% of their shots, making 2-of-15 three-pointers.

Nebraska's defense forced Western Illinois into 33 turnovers. Those turned into 38 points for the Big Red, more than the final total for the visitors.

Prince led all scorers with 19 points, adding three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. Amiah Hargrove was next with 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Husker Edessa Noyan had two points and three rebounds in five minutes of action on Saturday. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Ashlyn Koupal (16 points), Allison Weidner (10 points), and Emily Fisher (10 points) also scored in double figures. Weidner had a game-high four steals, while Fisher grabbed six rebounds off the bench.

"It's been a long time coming, getting my legs back under me," Weidner said.

Mia Nicastro led Western Illinois with 16 points. Her next-closest teammate was Kaylen Reed, with five points.

Nebraska stays home on Tuesday to host North Carolina A&T. The Aggies are 1-1 this season, with a win over Wingate and a loss to Marshall. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT on B1G+.

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