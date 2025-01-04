How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Penn State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Trailing by five to No. 4 USC at halftime, the Nebraska women’s basketball team once again gritted its teeth to stay competitive in its third-straight contest against a ranked opponent. But as the second half went underway, the star power of the Trojans balled out, out-scoring the Huskers 20-11 in the quarter to extend its lead to 14, which was capped by a six-point advantage in the fourth quarter to pull out the 75-55 win over NU.
Star sophomore JuJu Watkins played to her average game, dropping in a game-high 26 points, forcing 12 fouls from the Huskers. Nebraska turned it over too much – 18 times – compared to USC’s 11.
Logan Nissley led NU’s effort with 14 points while five-star freshman Britt Prince added 10 points and eight rebounds for Nebraska’s only double figure scorers. Center Alexis Markowski was limited to seven points and nine rebounds, rounding out a stretch that wasn’t kind to the returning All-Big Ten post.
With a chance to pull out a signature win among its brutal three-game stretch, the Huskers failed to capitalize, losing by 11, 37 and 20. Although, the Huskers now face a much more favorable run of games, beginning with Penn State back at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time since December 15.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers face off against the Nittany Lions. .
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (10-4, 1-2 B1G) vs. Penn State (9-5, 0-3 B1G)
- When: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media / B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Penn State Scout
Head Coach: Carolyn Kieger | 6th Season at PSU; 11th as HC | 72-91 (.442) at PSU; 171-155 (.525) Career HC Record | 3x NCAA Tournament Appearances, WBIT Final Four | 2x Big East Regular Season title, 1x Big East Tournament title, 1x Big East Co-Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Marquette | Previous assistant at Miami.
2023-24 Record: 22-13 (9-9 B1G, T-6th) | 1x All-Big Ten Second Team, 1x B1G All-Defensive Team, 1x All-Big Ten Honorable Mention | L, 58-53 to Villanova in WBIT Final Four.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 11-9 (Jan. 21, 2024 last meeting, 82-73 Penn State).
Key Returners: Jayla Oden, G, Sr. | Moriah Murray, G, R-Soph. | Alli Campbell, G, Gr. | Grace Hall, F, R-Sr.
Key Additions: Gracie Merkle, C, R-Soph. (Bellarmine) | Gabby Elliot, F, Gr. (Michigan State) | Tamera Johnson, F, Gr. (Louisiana Lafayette) | Talayah Walker, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Cam Rust, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Vitoria Santana, G, Jr. (Eastern Arizona) | Shaelyn Steele, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Jill Jekot, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Ariana Williams, F, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Ashley Owusu, G (Eligibility) | Makenna Marisa, G (Eligibility) | Shay Ciezki, G, Jr. (Indiana) | Leilani Kapinus, G, R-Sr. (Vanderbilt) | Tay Valladay, G (Eligibility) | Ali Brigham, F, Gr. (Bryant) | Chanaya Pinto, F (Eligibility) | Kylie Lavelle, F, Jr. (St. John’s) |
Outlook: Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger got her first breakout season in her fifth year coaching the Nittany Lions, amassing a 22-13 record – the first .500 or better season for her at PSU – and finding success in the postseason falling in the Final Four of the WBIT. Penn State had five double-digit scorers in an impressive starting lineup, but it was built around four seniors, leading to a massive exodus over the offseason.
The Nittany Lions lost its top scorers from that WBIT run with the biggest dagger being the transfer of guard Shay Ciezki to Big Ten foe Indiana after she averaged 11.5 points as a sophomore. Plus, Leilani Kapinus (11.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG) took her talents to Vanderbilt and the SEC while 35-game starter Ali Brigham – who scored 8.7 points per game – transferred to Bryan University.
Facing a depleted roster, Kieger brought in nine new faces including four transfers and a five-person freshman class. Redshirt sophomore center Gracie Merkle has been the jewel of the newcomers, averaging a team-high 18.4 points (5th B1G) and 9.4 rebounds (6th B1G) per game for nearly a double-double per contest. The 6-foot-6 post came over from Bellarmine in the Atlantic Sun, winning the conference’s freshman of the year award in 2023.
Former Michigan State forward Gabby Elliot has been the other impactful transfer, dropping in 10.6 points – third on the team – and 4.9 rebounds per game. Tamera Johnson has played in all 14 contests off the bench for the Nittany Lions after coming over from Louisiana Lafayette for her final season in college basketball. Guard Talayah Walker spearheads the true freshman class, playing in all 14 games with averages of 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Depth pieces on last season’s roster, the only four returners have developed into the team’s key players with Moriah Murray (13.1 PPG, 2nd on team), Jayla Oden (9.4 PPG, 4th), Alli Campbell (8.4 PPG, 4.5 APG, 4.4 RPG) and Grace Hall (5.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG) all playing major parts.
A top half scoring offense in the Big Ten at 77.2 per game, Penn State can shoot the basketball with a 47.6 season field goal percentage, which is good for fourth in the conference. The problem is turnovers. It’s a volatile game for the Nittany Lions, who lead the conference with 20.6 per game, but they also create 19.4 turnovers from their opponents thanks in part to 10.4 steals (4th) and 4.9 blocks (T-4th) average per game.
Based on their schedule, Penn State is very similar to Nebraska. No signature win, but they haven’t shown to be competitive with the top teams in the conference losing by at least 12 points to all of Indiana (75-60), Minnesota (90-54) and No. 23 Iowa (80-68) marking an 0-3 start in the league.
At first glance, Nebraska should easily be the favorite in this one, but after a closer look it’s much more even in regard to talent and production, especially with the season-ending injury to Natalie Potts. Being back at home for the first time in nearly three weeks gives the edge to the Huskers but they need to play up to their potential. The Alexis Markowski-Gracie Merkle battle in the post is going to be fun to watch all game long.
