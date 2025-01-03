Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 RB Rayshawn Duncan Discusses Offer, Confirms Visit Date
Nebraska football 2027 target confirms visit and details his offer with HuskerMax.
While Nebraska football continues work through the transfer portal, the coaching staff is also looking to future high school recruits.
NU recently extended an offer to Rayshawn Duncan, a 2027 running back from Bedford, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cleveland. Duncan holds offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma, Purdue, Kentucky, Memphis, Utah, Akron, Ohio, Jacksonville State, Buffalo, Illinois, West Virginia, and Kent State. He has also received interest from Texas, Michigan State, Arkansas, and Oregon.
Duncan caught up with HuskerMax to discuss his offer.
"It means a lot to me to just get an offer from a big school like Nebraska they are a very good school," Duncan said.
Running backs coach EJ Barthel was the coach to offer Duncan.
"Coach E.J. Barthel offered me and talked to my camp," Duncan said. "He was like, 'I have been looking at your highlights for a couple of days now like the way you run the ball and your speed you look like you will be a good player for our school.'"
The 2027 running back describes what comes to mind when he thinks of Nebraska.
"When I think of Nebraska I think of a team and school where there’s a lot country people and a school that sounds like a good school to play at," Duncan said. "Nebraska is a top school because they get people to the NFL. It seems like they have a good team and their fans are crazy over there. I just can’t wait to get down there in March."
Duncan will be visiting Lincoln on March 12.
