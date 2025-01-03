Nebraska Women's Basketball's Latest Bracketology Update
The Nebraska women’s basketball team is navigating a challenging stretch in what has been an up-and-down season so far.
The Huskers are 10-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play, but they’ve hit a rough patch with three consecutive losses. Despite the recent struggles, there’s still plenty of potential for this team to turn things around and make a push for the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska is seeking its second consecutive tournament appearance, and early-season successes have kept them in the mix—though the margin for error is shrinking.
In ESPN's latest women’s Bracketology projections, Nebraska is hanging onto a spot in the field of 64. They are currently listed as one of the Last Four Byes, meaning they would narrowly avoid the First Four play-in games. The Huskers are projected as a No. 10 seed, facing No. 7 Oklahoma State in Storrs, Connecticut, in the Birmingham Region.
The Birmingham region also features perennial powerhouses like projected No. 1 seed Notre Dame, No. 2 seed UConn, No. 3 seed Ohio State, and No. 4 seed Tennessee, underlining the daunting challenge Nebraska would face in advancing. To solidify their spot—or climb the seed line—the Huskers need to regain momentum in Big Ten play, a conference loaded with elite teams.
Key players like Alexis Markowski will be instrumental in helping Nebraska right the ship. Markowski’s presence in the paint has been a bright spot for the Huskers, but the team will also need contributions from role players and improved consistency on both ends of the court. Cutting down on turnovers and finding a rhythm offensively will be crucial as Nebraska works to snap its losing streak as 2025 gets underway.
MORE: Latest Nebraska Basketball Bracketology Projections as 2025 Begins
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 RB Rayshawn Duncan Discusses Offer, Confirms Visit Date
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. No. 15 UCLA: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Nebraska Prepares For Big Game Against UCLA
MORE: Nebraska Football Alum Cam Jurgens Earns Pro Bowl Nod for Philadelphia Eagles
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.