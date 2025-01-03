Latest Nebraska Basketball Bracketology Projections as 2025 Begins
Nebraska basketball is off to a solid start to the season.
The Huskers are 11-2 and are currently 1-1 in the Big Ten. Under head coach Fred Hoiberg, the team has shown steady improvement. They are fighting to make the NCAA Tournament and are still searching for the program's first-ever win in March Madness. As of now, the Huskers are in a good position to make the tournament, but consistency in conference play will be key to solidifying their spot.
In the latest Bracketology predictions from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Nebraska remains in the field of 64, but just barely. They are currently in the Last Four Byes section of Lunardi's projection, meaning they would narrowly avoid competing in the First Four play-in games. The Huskers are a projected No. 10 seed and would face No. 7 Clemson in the Midwest region in Indianapolis.
The Midwest region shapes up to be a challenging bracket, with powerhouse programs like No. 1 seed Tennessee, No. 2 Marquette, No. 3 Kentucky, and No. 4 Kansas also in the mix. This scenario highlights the tough road ahead should the Huskers make the tournament.
For Nebraska to maintain its position—or even improve its seeding—it will need strong performances in upcoming Big Ten games. The Huskers' fan base, hungry for postseason success, has rallied around the team’s promising start. Pinnacle Bank Arena has been electric this season, providing one of the best home-court advantages in the Big Ten. With their sights set on breaking through in March, the Huskers have an opportunity to make history and energize a program that has long sought to establish itself on the national stage.
