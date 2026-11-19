Nebraska men’s basketball is off to a flying start, 5-0 and looking good doing so. Combine that with the Huskers coming off a historic, 28-7 season, and it’s easy to see why the Huskers are highly regarded nationally.

ESPN’s Bracketology, run by the godfather of bracketology Joe Lunardi, has the Huskers as an NCAA Tournament fifth seed in this week’s projections. In mid-November, Bracketology could be labeled a “way-too-early” but it’s informational (and fun) to see where Nebraska slots into the Big Dance.

Everyone will get a better sense of where Nebraska stands nationally in December, when the Huskers play two Big Ten games — at home vs. a good Ohio State team and at pesky Penn State — plus a rival game at Creighton, and a neutral-site game against Missouri in Kansas City.

Nebraska’s fortunes will become highly defined on Jan. 2 when Michigan State comes to Lincoln, and on Jan. 5 when reigning national champion Michigan comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Projections obviously will update throughout the season for the new, 76-team field. For now, Lunardi has the Huskers going to Spokane to play 12-seed Memphis — coached by former NBA great Penny Hardaway — in the West Region.

The Nebraska-Memphis winner would play the winner of 4-seed Alabama vs. 13-seed Santa Clara. Nebraska is ranked 24th this week in the AP Top 25 Poll, up one slot from last week. The Huskers defeated 2-5 South Dakota, 73-47, on Wednesday night.

Nebraska’s current team looks eerily similar to last year’s club. Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager and Cale Jacobsen still are around, contributing, and leading the Huskers. Coach Fred Hoiberg has what looks like a capable bench. South Dakota native Damon Wilkinson scored 17 points in 20 minutes and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds against South Dakota on Wednesday.

One of the first- and second-round sites this season is Omaha, which would provide a cozy home-court feeling for the Huskers and wouldn't be far-away Spokane.

No. 1 seeds are Duke in the West, UConn in the East, Florida in the South, and Michigan State in the Midwest. A point about college basketball volatility: Since this latest Bracketology was published this week, Duke, Michigan State, UConn and Florida have lost. Just this week.

Last season, Nebraska was a 4-seed in the South Region and lost in the Sweet 16 to Iowa. Along the way, Nebraska snapped an 0-8 record in NCAA Tournament games with a rout of Troy, then defeated Vanderbilt, 74-72.

Big Ten teams projected in the Big Dance

Lunardi projects 10 Big Ten teams in the NCAA Tournament. The SEC has the most teams with 13. The Big 12 has 10 teams, the ACC has eight, the Big East has seven and the Pac-12 has two.

Here are the Big Ten matchups:

* Michigan State (1-seed vs. winner of 16 Siena vs. 16 Tennessee State play-in game).

* Illinois (2 vs. winner of 15 South Dakota State vs. 15 Queens)

* UCLA (3 vs. 14 Wright State)

* Michigan (4 vs. 13 Santa Barbara)

* Nebraska (5 vs. 12 Memphis)

* USC (7 vs. 10 Utah State)

* Indiana (8 vs. 9 Auburn)

* Ohio State (9 vs. 8 Kentucky)

* Purdue (11 vs. 11 NC State; winner to play 6 Iowa State)

* Wisconsin (12 vs. 12 Notre Dame; winner to play 5 Vanderbilt)

Wisconsin is among the “Last Four In,” with Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Georgetown.

The “Last Four Byes” are Utah State, Georgia, Villanova and West Virginia.

Minnesota is among the “First Four Out” with Providence, Oklahoma State and VCU. Iowa is among the “Next Four Out” with New Mexico, Florida State and DePaul.

CBS Sports’ Bracketology

In this week’s CBS Sports’ Bracketology, Nebraska is a 5-seed in the East Region. The Huskers would play the winner of a play-in game between North Carolina State and West Virginia. Four-seed Gonzaga would play 13-seed Akron with the winner possibly facing Nebraska.

CBS Sports, for now, does not project where the games will be played.

Selection Sunday is March 14. The Final Four is April 3-5 in Detroit.

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