The No. 23 Nebraska women's basketball team continues to make history.

Riding the first double-double of the season from Natalie Potts and six other double-digit scorers, the Cornhuskers set a new school record for the largest margin of victory (76) against a Division I opponent in a 113-37 thrashing of Mount St. Mary's. Potts poured in a game-high 18 points in 15 minutes of action while also tallying a game-high 10 rebounds.

Star point guard Britt Prince added 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 20 minutes. Junior Amiah Hargove also scored 16 points in as many minutes. Logan Nissley reached double figures for the first time this season as she dropped 13 straight points for NU in a five-minute span. Ava Miles posted a career-high 11 points while Edessa Noyan and Emily Fisher each added 10.

Coming off their fifth consecutive win by 25 or more points, the Cornhuskers will try to extend that streak when they visit Omaha to face off against Creighton at a new venue for the rivalry. Here's all you need to know for Sunday afternoon.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 23 Nebraska (5-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Creighton (4-1, 0-0 Big East)

No. 23 Nebraska (5-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. Creighton (4-1, 0-0 Big East) When: Sunday, November 22

Sunday, November 22 Where: Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston, Neb.

Liberty First Credit Union Arena, Ralston, Neb. Time: 1 p.m. CST

1 p.m. CST Watch: FS1

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Creighton head coach Jim Flanery missed the postseason for the first time in five years last season after going 16-15. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Creighton Scout

Head Coach

Jim Flanery | 25th Season at Creighton & as Head Coach

473-291 (.619) at Creighton & as Head Coach

8x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x WNIT Championship (2004), 10x WNIT Apps.

1x Big East regular season title, 2x MVC regular season titles, 1x MVC tournament title

Previous Head Coach at Loras College

Previous assistant at Creighton

2025-2026 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: 16-15 (11-9 Big East, T-5th)

16-15 (11-9 Big East, T-5th) All-Big East: 1x First Team, 2x Freshman Team, 1x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 32-19

November 12, 2025, last matchup: 84-50 NU

Creighton guard Ava Zediker was an unanimous All-Big East first team pick after posting 13.3 points per game last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Ava Zediker | G | Soph. | The Des Moines native was unanimously named to the All-Big East First Team and All-Big East Freshman Team after scoring 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Neleigh Gessert | G | Soph. | The Millard West graduate earned Big East All-Freshman team honors last season by scoring nearly 12 points per game in 28 appearances, including 13 starts.

Allison Heathcock | G | Jr. | The 6-foot-1 guard appeared in 30 games as a freshman before moving into the starting lineup last season when she put up 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Kendall McGee | G | Soph. | Another Minnesota native, McGee saw action in all 31 games last season and averaged nearly seven points and four rebounds per game.

Norah Gessert | G | Soph. | The sister of Neleigh earned seven starts across 31 appearances last year as a freshman. The Omaha native moved into the starting lineup this season, but her impact has been limited, with 1.5 PPG.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Mya Moore | G | Fr. | The three-time all-state selection from Minnesota has been a spark plug off the bench for the Bluejays by averaging double-digit points through her first four career collegiate contests.

Nia Holloway | F | Gr. | Transferred to Creighton after four seasons at Minnesota. She logged 43 points and 48 rebounds in 27 games during her final season with the Gophers.

Key Departures

Kennedy Townsend | G | Graduated | Became a starter in her final college season last year and ranked third on the team with 11.7 points per game while also grabbing 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Kiani Lockett | G | Graduated | She made 34 career starts in 82 games with Creighton. She was averaging 10 points per game through the first four games of the 2025-2026 season before suffering a career-ending injury. She's now on the CU staff as a graduate assistant under Flanery.

Grace Boffeli | F | Graduated | The 6-foot-1 transfer from Northern Iowa joined the Bluejays for her final college season and averaged over nine points per contest and tallied a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per game.

Elizabeth Gentry | C | Transfer | The Colorado native and 6-foot-3 center played for Creighton in 49 career games before transferring to Utah Valley. She put up 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in her final campaign with CU.

Creighton guard Neleigh Gessert earned Big East All-Freshman team honors last season with over 12 points per game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outlook

Guided by one of the most respected head coaches in women's college basketball, Creighton experienced a year of transition and rebuilding under Jim Flanery for the 2025-2026 season. After graduating numerous key contributors from a team that went 26-7 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament, the Bluejays brought in seven newcomers, which included six freshman.

Always known for making a tough non-conference schedule, Creighton was unable to take advantage, as they finished with a 4-5 record. Add in a mid-season slump that included six losses in seven games and the Bluejays missed the postseason for the first time in five years.

Although, the biggest benefit of having such a young roster is seeing them develop into solid contributors. Predicted to finish third in the Big East preseason poll, the Bluejays are hoping to see a big step from their young playmakers. That starts with unanimous All-Big East first team and freshman team selection Ava Zediker. Hailing from Des Moines, Zediker averaged over 13 points and nearly five rebounds per game last season. Millard West graduate Neleigh Gessert joined her teammate on the Big East All-Freshman team after scoring 12 points per game across 28 contests. Twin sister Norah Gessert also served as a key bench reserve, but she's moved into the starting lineup this season — albeit with a 1.5 PPG average.

Creighton freshman guard Mya Moore has been the most impactful reserve so far this season for the Bluejays. | Creighton Athletics

Minnesota native Kendall McGee also had an impact last season with seven points per game. The sophomore is back alongside junior forward Allison Heathcock. The 6-foot-1 guard earned starting reps for the first time last season and averaged over seven points and nearly five rebounds per game.

For the newcomers, true freshman Mya Moore has made a substantial impact early in her collegiate career with over 10 points per game off the bench through five contests. Minnesota transfer Nia Holloway brings depth to the front court after CU lost a pair of centers in Grace Boffeli (graduated) and Elizabeth Gentry (transfer to Utah Valley).

The young talent on this roster is undeniable, and the team boasts considerable experience despite nine of its 11 players being underclassmen. Zediker gives them an all-conference talent to build around while CU's trio of true freshmen are already making an impact. However, the front court depth isn't there compared to last season and that's an area where Nebraska will look to exploit. While they should be competitive in the Big East, I don't think they can hang with the Huskers. Put me down for a Nebraska win.

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