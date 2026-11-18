I got aggressive with my upset picks for last week's college football action, with all three of my picks having odds of 3-1 or longer. Unfortunately, the strategy didn't pay off, but if you decided to just take the points, you would have gone 2-1, as two of the three underdogs covered the spread. I can't celebrate that victory, as the point of these upset articles is for the underdogs to actually win, not just cover.

Let's move on to Week 12 and see if I can cash in on at least one 'dog in the penultimate week of the regular season.

College Football Week 12 Upset Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Nebraska +132 vs. Ohio State

Vanderbilt +440 vs. Florida

Washington +245 vs. Indiana

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Best Bet

Nebraska is the No. 1 team this season that I view as a wasted opportunity for something special. They have a 3-4 record in the Big Ten, but their underlying metrics are extremely impressive. They come into Week 12 ranking 21st in adjusted net EPA per play and fifth in the country in net success rate.

I've put my faith in this team a lot to no avail, but I'm going to continue to do so this weekend when they host a depleted Ohio State that's 1-2 in its last three games. Luke Fahey isn't the answer at quarterback, and even in last week's win against Northwestern, he threw for just 201 yards and turned the ball over for the second straight start.

Give me the Cornhuskers.

Pick: Nebraska +132

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Best Bet

My aggressive upset pick of the week is on the 4-6 Vanderbilt Commodores to beat the Florida Gators. Florida is the rightful favorite in this game, but the numbers are too close to justify the lopsided odds, so I'll take a chance on Vanderbilt winning this game outright.

The Commodores rank 53rd in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and 97th in net success rate. By comparison, Florida ranks 28th and 84th in those two metrics.

The Gators' defense is one of the worst in the country, leaving them susceptible to losing to any competent team. Florida's defense ranks 122nd in defensive success rate. If their offense doesn't put up points in bunches, then anything could happen.

At +440, I'll take a chance with Vanderbilt.

Pick: Vanderbilt +440

Indiana vs. Washington Best Bet

I still don't believe in this Indiana team. They're solid on both sides of the ball, but they aren't elite anywhere, leaving them susceptible if they face a team that brings their best stuff. They're now on the road against a Washington team that is extremely strong defensively, ranking 28th in defensive success rate and 26th in opponent EPA per play.

The Indiana secondary is also susceptible at times, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per pass and 30th in opponent pass success rate. That means that Demond Williams could be in for a big game.

I'm going to keep betting against Indiana until they lose, and this might be the week it happens.

Pick: Washington +245

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