How to Watch No. 25 Nebraska Women's Basketball vs. Indiana with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

It was back to business for the No. 25 Nebraska women's basketball team on Sunday, keeping Purdue winless in Big Ten play with a 78-62 runaway win over the Boilermakers.

It wasn't the best defensive effort you'll see from an Amy Williams team as Purdue shot over 44% from the field and went 8-for-20 from three-point land. But the Huskers had their own offensive answer, shooting 51.1% and 63.2% from deep. Britt Prince led all scorers with 17 points as Eliza Maupin (13), Amiah Hargrove (13), and Callin Hake (11) each joined their teammate in double figures.

Now, Nebraska continues its home stand against another Hoosier state program that's limping to start conference play with a 0-4 mark. Here's all you need to know for Thursday's battle with Indiana.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 25 Nebraska (13-2, 2-2 B1G) vs. Indiana (11-5, 0-4 B1G)

No. 25 Nebraska (13-2, 2-2 B1G) vs. Indiana (11-5, 0-4 B1G) When: Thursday, January 8

Thursday, January 8 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 7 p.m. CST

7 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Indiana Head Coach Teri Moren and her Hoosiers are 0-4 to start Big Ten play this season. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Scout

Head Coach

Teri Moren | 11th season at Indiana; 22nd as HC

257-117 (.687) at IND; 456-247 (.649) Career Record

7x NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x Elite Eight, 2x Sweet 16, WNIT Champions (2018)

1x B1G Regular Season, 1x MVC Regular Season, 1x GLVC Regular Season & Tournament

Kay Yow Award (2023), AP Coach OTY (2023), 2x B1G Coach OTY, Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame (2014)

Previous head coach at Indiana State and Indianapolis

Previous assistant at Georgia Tech, Northwestern, and Butler

2024-2025 Record & Awards

20-13 (10-8 B1G, T-8th)

All-B1G: 1x Second Team, 2x Honorable Mention

All-Time Series

Indiana leads 13-6

Feb. 2, 2025, last matchup, 76-60 IU

Despite being the lone returning starter, Indiana's Shay Ciezki (10) has transformed into the Big Ten's second-leading scorer. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Shay Ciezki | G | Sr. | Entered the year as IU's leading returning and has lived up to that billing with 22.8 PPG (2nd in B1G) in her senior season.

Lenée Beaumont | G | R-Soph. | Redshirted last season to rehab a knee surgery and has returned to produce 14.9 PPG and 4.8 RPG while shooting nearly 45% from downtown.

Key Departures

Valentyna Kadlecova | G | Left Team | After starting in 10 of her 11 appearances during the season, the Czech Republic native left the team in December to return home.

Sydney Parrish | G | Graduated | 2024-2025 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, who collected 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in her final college season.

Karoline Striplin | G | Graduated | Part-time starter last season and was the last of four double-digit scorers for the Hoosiers with 10.1 PPG.

Chloe Moore-McNeil | G | Gr. | Program pillar that departed Bloomington as the all-time career leader in games played (153), second in all-time victories (119), and fifth in assists (510).

Lilly Meister | F | Transfer | 6-foot-3 forward who made starts in 17 of her 35 appearances last year while averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game; transferred to Kansas.

Lexus Bargesser | G | Transfer | Appeared in 29 games as a junior before transferring to Colorado State over the offseason.

Julianna LaMendola | G | Transfer | Added a couple of points per game off the bench as a sophomore and ended up at Grand Canyon after transferring.

Henna Sandvik | G | Transfer | Another depth piece transfer as the Finnish native now plays at Wyoming.

Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Sydney Parrish (33) added over 11 points and five rebounds per game as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Zania Socka-Nguemen | F | Soph. | UCLA transfer that was averaging 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game before missing December with an injury.

Neveah Caffey | G | Fr. | First-year college guard putting up 7.5 PPG and 3.1 RPG in her debut season in college basketball.

Maya Makalusky | F | Fr. | In-state native and 6-foot-3 forward adding 6.8 points per game off the bench while making starts in six of her 16 appearances this season.

Edessa Noyan | F | Jr. | Transfer from Virginia who has started in nine of 16 games this season, while adding five points and five rebounds per contest.

Phoenix Stotijn | G | Soph. | Averaged seven points a game off the bench last season, but has seen her production plummet with only 2.8 PPG in 15 games.

Jerni Kiaku | G | Sr. | 5-foot-7 transfer from Duqense averaging 9.6 minutes per game in 12 appearances off the bench.

Outlook

After reaching the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight in three of four years from the 2020-2021 season to 2023-2024, it's been a downward trend for head coach Teri Moren and the Indiana women's basketball team. The Hoosiers suffered heavy losses to result in their 20-13 campaign last season, which ended with an NCAA Tournament second-round loss.

The 2025-2026 season started on a positive swing as IU ran out to a 10-2 start, but the talent deficit on the roster reared its head in three-straight blowout losses to begin conference play. First came a 23-point loss to Minnesota on Dec. 29, which was followed by an 80-60 defeat to No. 19 Michigan State and an 82-67 loss to No. 6 Maryland.

Shay Ciezki was the only returning starter entering the season, and she has developed into one of the most prolific guards in the Big Ten by nearly scoring 23 points per game. Lenée Beaumont is another good story as the Illinois native is averaging 14.9 PPG and 4.8 RPG after coming back from knee surgery that cost her the 2024-2025 campaign. UCLA transfer Zania Socka-Nguemen has been a hit out of the portal, 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, but an injury cost her all of December, as Nebraska will mark just her second game back.

Indiana's Zania Socka-Nguemen (23) has erupted for 11 points and eight rebounds a contest after transferring from UCLA. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neveah Caffey (7.5 PPG) and Maya Makalusky (6.8 PPG) have both brought positive returns in their true freshman season off the bench. They join Virginia transfer Edessa Noyan (5.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG) as the primary reserves for IU, who lost an All-Big Ten Second Teamer and two honorable mentions.

Slotted last in the conference in rebounds (32.5 RPG) and second-to-last in assists per game (12.7 APG), the Huskers are catching Indiana at an advantageous time. With recent blowouts to teams in a similar range to NU, give me Nebraska to put up another solid win and keep the Hoosiers winless in Big Ten play.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.