Nebraska Forward Pryce Sandfort Earns Unanimous Selection to All-Big Ten Preseason Team

Pryce Sandfort enters his senior year as one of the top players in the Big Ten.

Announced Monday, Nebraska's 6-foot-7 wing was named to the All-Big Ten preseason team ahead of the 2026-27 season. He joins Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. as one of two unanimous selections, with Fears Jr. also earning preseason player of the year honors.

2026-27 Preseason All-Big Ten Team:



David Mirkovic, Illinois

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Pharrell Payne, Maryland

Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

Trey McKenney, Michigan

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

John Mobley Jr., Ohio State

Trent Perry, UCLA

Rodney Rice, USC

Nolan Winter, Wisconsin

Sandfort played in all 35 of the Big Red's games a season ago, averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. However, while his offensive prowess and three-point shooting stole the show, he also added on the defensive end, averaging 1.0 steals per contest during his junior campaign.

His play was directly reflected in the win-loss column for the Big Red, as Sandfort helped the Huskers to a program-record 28 wins, while also winning its first-ever NCAA Tournament game. Following the regular season, the Waukee, Iowa, native was named an All-Big Ten First-Team selection, while teammates Sam Hoiberg (All-Defensive Team), Braden Frager (Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year), and Reink Mast (Honorable Mention All-Big Ten) were also recognized for their play. In addition to that, Fred Hoiberg was named the AP Men's Basketball Coach of the Year.

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga reacts after scoring during the first-round game against Texas A&Min the 2024 NCAA Tournament | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sandfort has now become just the fourth Husker to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors since Nebraska joined the conference 16 years ago. James Palmer Jr. (2018), Terran Petteway (2014), and Keisei Tominaga (2023) are also included on the list.

Palmer Jr. ended the 2018-19 season averaging 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as NU went 19-17 overall. Petteway averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during the 2014-15 campaign, while the Huskers went just 13-18. Tominaga averaged 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists as the Big Red went 23-10 before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the spring of 2024.

2026-27 slate is locked in. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/5BlpeCpH2F — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) September 16, 2026

Nebraska is set to host Saint Louis inside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 9. The exhibition contest will mark the Huskers' first showing since falling to Iowa in the 2026 NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

They'll then travel to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars on Oct. 16 before a neutral-site exhibition showdown with Kansas State in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Oct. 26. The Cornhuskers' first game of the 2026-27 season will come against Le Moyne at home. Tipoff time has yet to be announced, but the contest will take place Monday, Nov. 2.

In the Big Ten preseason media poll, the Big Red were picked to finish fifth, behind Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan, and UCLA. However, that's their highest preseason ranking since joining the conference ahead of the 2011-12 season.

Predicted Order of Finish:



1) Illinois, 498 (18)



2) Michigan State, 483 (9)



3) Michigan, 436 (1)



4) UCLA, 375



5) Nebraska, 369



6) Purdue, 347



7) USC, 340



8) Ohio State, 324



9) Indiana, 292



10) Iowa, 264



11) Wisconsin, 240



12) Maryland, 203



13) Minnesota, 168



14) Oregon, 147



15) Washington, 116



16) Northwestern, 88



17) Rutgers, 68



18) Penn State, 35

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