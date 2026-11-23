

Winning is all that matters in the national polls, and Fred Hoiberg's 2026-27 squad continues to do just that.



After starting the season 4-0, Nebraska entered Week 3 ranked 24th nationally before earning back-to-back wins over South Dakota at home and Butler in Chicago. Now 6-0, the Big Red have climbed three spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday.

AP Men's Top 25

Houston (6-0) Virginia (7-0) Florida (6-1) Illinois (5-1) Texas Tech (5-0) UCLA (6-0) Texas (6-0) Arizona (4-1) Tennessee (5-0) UConn (4-1) Michigan State (5-1) Kansas (5-1) St. John’s (5-0) Vanderbilt (6-0) Alabama (5-0) Duke (4-2) Miami (5-1) USC (6-0) BYU (5-0) LSU (6-0) Nebraska (6-0) Gonzaga (3-1) Indiana (6-0) Memphis (4-1) Louisville (3-1)

Others receiving votes:



Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1

Last week, the Huskers hosted South Dakota before traveling to Chicago to take on Butler at Credit Union 1 Arena on Sunday afternoon. Wednesday's home game saw Nebraska grind out a sleepy midweek win over the Coyotes, 73-47. Senior forward Pryce Sandfort led the Big Red in scoring with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while Braden Frager and South Dakota State transfer Damon Wilkinson added 32 points.

Against the Bulldogs, who were much closer to home, NU struggled in the first half before Cale Jacobsen's last-second shot moved the Huskers to 6-0. Butler outrebounded Nebraska 38-29 and held a 22-4 advantage in second-chance points, but Frager's second-half offensive explosion, which included 17 points, helped the Huskers overcome a five-point halftime deficit.

Despite earning a win over their Big East opponent, Nebraska looked vulnerable at times on Sunday. Considering that performance, moving up three spots to No. 21 nationally feels about right for the Big Red.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Nebraska will play just one game this week: at home against Southern University on Wednesday. The Jaguars are just 1-5, with four losses to Power Four opponents (SMU, TCU, Iowa State, and Minnesota). Their other loss came against Drake, while Southern's lone win was against Louisiana Christian.

On paper, No. 21 Nebraska is a heavy favorite. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. Central. According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Huskers have a 99.0% chance of coming away with a win.

The Big Red's fourth home game of the 2026-27 season likely won't do much to improve its standing, but it'll serve as a bridge between the win over Butler and NU's conference opener against Ohio State on Dec. 2.

Next month, things begin to get real, so I fully expect Hoiberg's Huskers to show urgency in Wednesday's game. A win would move them to 7-0 and extend their ongoing 30-game winning streak in regular-season nonconference games, dating back to November of 2024.

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