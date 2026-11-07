Nebraska's Britt Prince Hits Career Milestone Early in Game against Western Illinois

Coming into the 2026-27 season, junior Britt Prince only needed 25 points to be a part of the coveted 1,000-point club at Nebraska. In the Huskers' first game against San Jose State, Prince led both teams with 23 points on just 15 shots. And it only took 15 seconds into career game number 64 for Prince to become one of 38 other Huskers to break the illustrious mark.

In the Husker history books. 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/gp0Vkmclq4 — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) November 7, 2026

Prince joins an elite group of shooters in Nebraska women's basketball history, including Karen Jennings, Jordan Hooper, Maurtice Ivy, Kelsey Griffin, Amy Stephens, Alexis Markowski, Sam Haiby, and Jaz Shelley. She is the fourth-fastest Husker to hit the 1,000 mark, behind only Hooper (60 games, 2,357 career points), Ivy (57 games, 2,131 career points), and Jennings (51 games, 2,405 career points).

The five-star Nebraska native earned her first career point in her first career start on Nov. 4, 2024, in the 88-48 win over Omaha. Prince finished that game with 10 points off of 6 shots. Her next milestone, 250 points, came later in her freshman year against Ohio State, where she contributed eight points to Nebraska's 66. Point 500 came during her sophomore year in a 30-point game against Oral Roberts. And on January 24, 2026, Prince's 20 points not only got her to the 750-point mark, but led the team to an 81-75 win over Illinois.

BRITT PRINCE TONIGHT 🔥



• 30 POINTS

• 5 REBOUNDS

• 4 ASSISTS

• 4/6 3PM

• 13/18 FGpic.twitter.com/4f0EaJbJIa — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) November 20, 2025

Coming into the Western Illinois game, Prince was averaging 15.8 points per game. While it's impossible to truly extrapolate career points (especially since her PPG has increased from 13.4 to 17.9 from her freshman to sophomore year and the number of games played each season changes), she is on pace to score just under 2,000 points (1,959) in four seasons, which would put her sixth among Nebraska women's basketball players, just behind Amy Stephens' 1,976 career points.

But should Nebraska play more than 31 games a season over the next two seasons (with a deep Big Ten Tournament or NCAA Tournament run, for example), or if Prince continues to improve her PPG average, expect her to compete for one of those top five spots. If she were to return for her fifth year, there's no reason she wouldn't overtake Jennings' team-leading 2,405 career points.

This is Prince's second career 1,000-point mark. In her sophomore year at Elkhorn North, Prince hit the milestone in the last minute of a 43-37 win over the Norris Titans. She ended her high school career with a Nebraska Class B record of 2,491 points, the second-highest across all classes in Nebraska high school basketball history.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.