How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. San Jose State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Nebraska women's basketball team enters another season with postseason expectations, and the Cornhuskers will aim to leverage their veteran lineup into a deep tournament run.

Coming off the program's third consecutive NCAA Tournament and fifth in sixth seasons, head coach Amy Williams has another impressive roster on her hands on the eve of the 2026-2027 season. All-conference point guard Britt Prince paces NU entering her junior campaign after leading the team in scoring last season with 17.9 PPG. She'll find support in 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Natalie Potts, who's finally healthy after taking two missed seasons to fully recover from a season-ending leg injury suffered in the fifth game of her sophomore season in 2024-2025. Speaking of recovery, Allison Weidner is back for her sixth college season after three knee injuries, including the latest on Jan. 11, 2025 that knocked her out for the year.

Junior Amiah Hargrove continues to grow every season in Lincoln and she'll be expected to produce higher than her 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game average from last year. McDonald's high school All-American Ashlyn Koupal will make her Nebraska debut on Monday. The 6-foot-3 forward from Wagner, S.D., averaged 28 points and over 14 rebounds per game in her final high school season before joining the Huskers. Plus, 6-foot-3 Indiana transfer Edessa Noyan brings a physical presence as she impressed during the Wayne State exhibition when she finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Set to face a San Jose State team coming off a season that saw them win only four games, Nebraska looks to start their new season on the right foot. Here's all you need to know for the Cornhuskers season opener.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. San Jose State (0-0, 0-0 MW)

Nebraska (0-0, 0-0 B1G) vs. San Jose State (0-0, 0-0 MW) When: Monday, November 2

Monday, November 2 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE Time: 12 p.m. CT

12 p.m. CT Watch: Nebraska Public Media (NPM)

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San Jose State head coach Jonas Chatterton looks to improve from a last place Mountain West finish in his first season. | San Jose State Athletics

San Jose State Scout

Head Coach

Jonas Chatterton | Entering 2nd Season at San Jose State & as Head Coach

4-28 (.125) at San Jose State & as Head Coach

As an assistant: 13x NCAA Tournaments, 2x Final Fours, 4x conference titles

Previous assistant at Oklahoma, Oregon State, Colorado, BYU and Westminster College

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 4-28 (2-18 MW, T-11th)

4-28 (2-18 MW, T-11th) Mountain West Awards: None

None All-MW: None

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 3-0

Dec. 8, 2018, last matchup; 96-63 NU

San Jose State guard Rylei Waugh is the only key returner for the Spartans after averaging nine points last season. | San Jose State Athletics

Key Returners

Rylei Waugh | G | R-Jr. | The Los Angeles native and former Pima CC transfer ranked second on the team with nearly 10 points and over five rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending injury just nine games into the 2025-2026 season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Maleyni Tolliver | F | Jr. | Expected to be an impact forward for the Spartans after spending her first two seasons at Moorpark College. Earned first team All-Western State Conference and Most Outstanding Player honors.

Christina Sánchez Cerqueira | F | Sr. | The native of Spain spent the previous three seasons at Arkansas — albeit with limited playing time — and arrives at SJSU expected to make the starting lineup.

Erika Mace | G | Fr. | The first-year guard from Espoo, Finland is a member of her youth national team, including a silver medal at the 2025 U18 European Championship.

Adlee Blacklock | G | Gr. | A contributor off the bench in her previous four college seasons, the Texas native joins the Spartans after two years at Oregon State and two seasons with Texas Tech.

Sydnie Rodriguez | G | Jr. | Transferred to SJSU after starting two seasons at Seattle University where she put up 6.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2025-2026.

Kayla Lorenz | G | Jr. | Another transfer expected to make an impact, Lorenz averaged six points per contest in each of her two seasons at UTRGV.

Key Departures

Maya Anderson | G/F | Transfer | The best player from San Jose State's roster last season, Anderson transferred to Ole Miss after leading the Spartans in scoring (13.9), rebounds (6.7) and steals (1.4).

Amira Brown | G | Graduated | Scored over nine points per game as part of her final collegiate season, but appeared in 26 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Allie Cummins | G | Transferred | Tallied 8.5 points per game while starting in all 32 contests last year before transferring to UC San Diego over the offseason. Marks her third school after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Northern Arizona.

San Jose State guard Adlee Blacklock scored a team-high 29 points in team's preseason exhibition. | San Jose State Athletics

Outlook

Bringing more than 24 years of Division I coaching experience to the table, Jonas Chatterton entered his first head coaching gig with an impressive résumé. Across stops at Oklahoma, Oregon State, Colorado and BYU, the Utah alum has been a part of 13 NCAA Tournaments, two Finals Fours and four conference championships.

Unfortunately, his first team as a head coach found very little success compared to his previous tops. The Spartans limped to a 4-28 overall record last year, including a 2-18 finish in the Mountain West to put them in a tie for last in the conference. As a result, most of the roster is rebuilt for the upcoming 2026-2027 campaign. The only notable returner is that of Rylei Waugh who was putting up over nine points and five rebounds per game before suffering a season-ending injury last year just nine games into the season.

From there, Chatterton recruited a boatload of transfers from around the country. The most instriguing is former Texas Tech and Oregon State forward Adlee Blacklock. The fifth-year Spartan was a bench contributor in all of those previous four seasons, but she showcased her ability to put up more in the team's only exhibition in a 76-74 overtime win versus Cal State East Bay. Blacklock dropped in a team-high 29 points off the bench, including a 6-for-11 showing from three. Another Power Four transfer is Cristina Sánchez Cerqueira from Arkansas. The native of Spain grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the exhibition.

Another international player on the roster, Finland's Erika Mace is a mainstay on the youth national team and directed the offense with 11 points and eight assists. Maleyni Tolliver (Moorpark College) is another transfer expected to start for the Spartans after earning Western State Conference Most Outstanding Player honors last year. She scored 14 points and four rebounds in the exhibition.

The Mountain West coaches still aren't convinced about the team's talent despite the roster turnover as San Jose State was picked last in the conference preseason poll. With that in mind, give me the Cornhuskers to open the season with a big win.

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