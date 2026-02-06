'No Moral Victories' for Nebraska Women's Basketball, Coach Amy Williams

Nebraska women's basketball refuses to accept any losses, even if the Huskers are dropping to some of the top teams not only in the Big Ten Conference, but across the country.

Coach Amy Williams joined the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday night for her weekly appearance on the Sports Nightly program to discuss the Huskers' (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) recent skid, as Nebraska dropped its past two road matchups in conference play to No. 9 Ohio State and No. 8 Michigan. Despite suffering a 19-point defeat to the Buckeyes on Sunday night, Nebraska responded Wednesday in a battle with the Wolverines, pushing the top 10 program in an 88-76 road loss.

"I thought that for about three quarters (at Michigan) we played with one of the best teams in the country, toe-to-toe," Williams said. "No moral victories. At this point, our team is really hungry. We just want to get over the hump and find a way to get one of those top 25 wins and really start progressing to what we know we can be."

Nebraska's Britt Prince (23) makes a play against Virginia during the Emerald Coast Classic game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskers are currently 0-5 this season against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings despite having been ranked in the poll for six weeks from Dec. 8 through Jan. 19. Nebraska has lost all of its top 25 contests this season in conference play, dropping to No. 10 Iowa, No. 2 UCLA, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 9 Ohio State, and No. 8 Michigan.

Nebraska also lost to USC, which is currently receiving votes. The Trojans were No. 17 at the time of the game.

Despite the top 25 struggles, Nebraska performed well in Ann Arbor, shooting 44% from the field and adding 18 assists as Callin Hake and Kennadi Williams each had four dishes for the Huskers.

"We work hard for our shot. Anytime we can look at our assisted baskets... that's usually indicative of us playing our best basketball," Williams said. "A few too many turnovers, but for the most part, we worked hard to create shots for each other and take pride in being able to get the best shot for our team."

Virginia's Gabby White (3) guards Nebraska's Kennadi Williams (15) during the Emerald Coast Classic game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025. | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska did return junior Jessica Petrie to the lineup in Wednesday's road matchup at Michigan, as the 6-2 forward had been out since an injury limited her time in a Jan. 24 win against Illinois.

"We were missing depth. We were missing experience. We were missing composure that Jess brings to the table. I think she did a great job for her first day back out there," Williams said of Petrie's return. "Still, maybe not quite fully 100%, but she gave us a spark."

Petrie's return - logging 18 minutes and adding seven points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block - helped create an early lead for the Huskers with a 25-24 lead at the end of the opening quarter and a 44-42 halftime lead for the visiting Huskers.

Jess Petrie was one of several Huskers who found it hard to hold their own against 6'7 Lauren Betts in UCLA's 83-61 win over Nebraska. | Nebraska Athletics

Williams added that fellow forward Amiiah Hargrove is "playing with a lot of confidence" after logging 24 minutes and scoring 16 points against Michigan. Hargrove is second on the team with 13 points per game as the junior thrived in the Huskers' last three road tests, adding 15 points in a 63-60 loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 21, then adding 24 and 16 at Ohio State and Michigan.

Williams added that leading scorer Britt Prince continues to improve despite "being blitzed on every ball screen." The Huskers' leading scoring threat has been in double figures in every contest this season except two, averaging 18 points per game, pushing her for ninth-best in the Big Ten.

"The biggest thing that's maybe changed from her freshman year to this year is the way that she's played with pace and understands just how physical that defenses are going to try to play her. She's understanding more about how she has to set things up," Williams said.

Britt Prince poured in 28 points in the win over Northwestern. | Nebraska Athletics

Prince's work ethic has shown through 23 games this season, as the sophomore is averaging nearly five more points per game than her 2024-25 season and is shooting a higher percentage in all major categories, including a nearly ten percent jump in her three-point shooting.

"She continues to find ways to raise the bar for herself," Williams said of Prince.

The coach noted that turnovers have ruined Nebraska's chances in top 10 matchups this season, as the Huskers gave up 15 against the Wolverines and 20 to the Buckeyes. Williams added that there was "a lot of disappointment" with how Nebraska closed out the Ohio State contest, as the Huskers were within four points of tying the contest into the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes' Jaloni Cambridge then totaled 13 points in the final quarter, adding three assists and putting Nebraska away in a 24-9 run to finish the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) celebrates in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Value City Arena on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams wrapped up her time in the studio, saying that rebounding was the simplest solution to resolving Nebraska basketball's top 25 woes.

"We just have to find a way to finish defensive positions with the ball," Williams said.

The tough conference matchups continue on Saturday as Nebraska hosts No. 22 Maryland at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CST in Lincoln.

