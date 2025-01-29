Husker Football Players to Compete in Dunk Contest at Halftime of Nebraska Basketball Game
One of Nebraska basketball's crowd-favorite halftime performances is making a return for a second season.
Nebraska football announced on social media Wednesday that the dunk contest will be reprised for halftime of the Husker basketball contest on Thursday night against Illinois. The post also showcased six competitors for this year's competition.
The 2024 Nebraska Dunk Champion Jeremiah Charles is set to compete again at Pinncale Bank Arena, but will face a stiff test against incoming competition. Tight end and former quarterback Heinrich Haarberg is set to compete, as will running back Emmett Johnson, tight end Connor Schutt, receiver Quinn Clark, and linebacker Dasan McCullough.
Last season, competitors arrived to Pinnacle Bank Arena showcasing custom made Nebraska basketball jerseys with their football uniform number and last name on the jerseys. two of the five competitors from last season are no longer with the team, as defensive lineman Kai Wallin transferred to Oregon State and tight end Thomas Fidone left to enter the NFL Draft. Haarberg, Charles, and Johnson are all returning to compete for the second year in a row.
Last year, Haarberg threw an alley-oop to himself off of the backboard before dunking the ball with two hands. He missed his two attempts in the second round.
Two players completed their dunks in both rounds as part of last year's competition: Charles with a 360 followed by one between the legs and Fidone with a Michael Jordan-esque jump from just inside of the free throw line and a 360. Charles and Fidone were the clear-cut finalists.
Before the final, Johnson attempted to jump over head coach Matt Rhule for a dunk, but he wound up misses and falling on his backside. In the final, Charles pulled out an impressive windmill, two-handed reverse dunk. Fidone answered by cranking the ball behind his head as he powerfully put it down with two hands but it wasn’t enough to top what Charles had done.
Quinn Clark, a redshirt freshman receiver from Montana, played in one game his true freshman season competing against UTEP. Clark's father, Ken, was a former Husker running back from 1985-89 and played three season in the NFL. Dasan McCullough, an Oklahoma transfer, arrives in Lincoln having played in 22 games since 2022 for Indiana and the Sooners. Finally, Connor Schutt, a redshirt freshman tight end from Wahoo, is set to compete after playing in one game in 2024.
Nebraska and Illinois will compete at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. CST on Thursday.
MORE: Nebraska Athletics Honors 'Voice of the Huskers' with Greg Sharpe Radio Booth
MORE: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Visits Former Huskers at Senior Bowl Practices
MORE: What If: The 1974 College Football Season
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. No. 18 Illinois: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.